Friedensplatz in Bonn "The police or the public order office are here every other day"

History

According to the Landschaftsverband Rheinland, today's Friedensplatz was first mentioned in a document in 1715 as a cattle market. In 1906, the place developed into a traffic hub through which all of Bonn's light rail lines passed. From 1897, for example, the Vorgebirgsbahn ended there. Since the connection to the pedestrian zone in 1974, no more trams pass through the square. The name has also changed over the years. By resolution of the city council, the square was renamed Friedrichsplatz in 1899 after Emperor Friedrich III of Prussia. In the early 1920s it was called Friedensplatz, under the National Socialists in 1933 Adolf-Hitler-Platz and finally Friedensplatz again from 1945. In the 1980s, the square was redesigned according to plans of the architect Joachim Schürmann with an underground car park under the bus stops and a bus lane. The last major change on the square was the large new building, which the Sparkasse moved into in 2014.