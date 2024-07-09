Bonn city centre in transition The reasons behind the conspicuous vacancies in Sternstraße
Bonn · Sternstraße is currently marked by a notable number of long-standing vacancies. Experts suggest this might be linked to its prime location in Bonn's city centre.
Some shops, like the Am Dreieck store soon to be vacated by Schuhhaus Landgraf, quickly find new tenants: Danish design brand Bolia plans to open there in early 2025. On 500 square metres of retail space on the ground floor and in the basement, it will showcase handmade designer furniture, lamps and accessories.
But elsewhere in Bonn's city centre shops stay empty for a lot longer. These include several premises in Sternstraße, despite the street's continued reputation as a prime pedestrian zone. With its charming historic facades, the street remains popular and heavily frequented, making the empty shops stand out more than ever. There's also a noticeable shift in the type of businesses moving in, with more shops now selling ice cream, chips, and confectionery, including a new store offering elaborately decorated cakes for various occasions.
Changing face of Bonn’s city centre
Businesses like these seem to be catering for young shoppers in particular. But despite the appeal of Sternstraße, the presence of Sanifair's public toilet facilities at Sternstraße 34 has caused some consternation among passers-by and traders. Real estate agent Bettina Hucko, who has her office in Friedrichstraße and has been in the business for over 30 years, observes that the proximity to Sanifair might contribute to the vacancies nearby: "But whatever the reason, in the more than 30 years I've been in Bonn, I've never seen so many empty shops in Sternstrasse at once."
Hucko dismisses the idea that the city centre has become less attractive or that traffic issues are to blame for the vacancies. She argues that while traffic can be congested during peak hours, it’s no different from other cities. She notes that those arriving in the city later in the morning can navigate easily and find space in a multi-storey car park without much trouble. She sees the changes on Sternstraße as part of a broader transformation, with more food and drink outlets replacing traditional clothing and shoe stores. "Rents are currently falling. This is not a property problem, but a social phenomenon," Hucko is convinced.
Online retail continues to grow
Andrew Hill from Limbach Immobilien, an expert in commercial property, notes that only four shops on Sternstraße are truly vacant. Two other shops that appear closed are still being used by their tenants or owners, he explains. "Of the four vacant premises, three are more than 200 square metres in size and usually only branches of textile chains or shoe shops move in there," says Hill. But he points out that these sectors are currently hesitant to open new stores due to low customer demand and the rise of online shopping. He doesn’t believe Sanifair is to blame for the vacancies, noting that the facility is well-received and unobtrusive.
In contrast, smaller, owner-managed shops in Friedrichstraße are thriving, thanks to passionate management and loyal customer bases. The trend in brick-and-mortar retail is shifting towards services that can't be offered online, such as bespoke tailoring, hairdressing and boutique shops where employees know their customers personally. And: "Younger the customers are, the more they are looking for a shopping experience." They are certainly not looking for this in department stores, whose customers tend to be 60 plus, says Hill.
Economic impact and future prospects
According to the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Euskirchen Retail Association (EHV), the vacancies are largely a result of the economic fallout from COVID-19 and the challenging economic climate. EHV Chairman Jannis Vassiliou points out that the historic building fabric of Sternstraße lacks large, attractive spaces for new retail concepts, and existing rents remain high, with only slight reductions for new lettings. "We are only seeing a slight concession from landlords when it comes to new lettings. In individual cases, this can amount to 20 to 25 per cent," he remarks.
Vassiliou also criticises the mix of businesses: "The increasing number of snack bars and kiosks, as well as Sanifair, have significantly reduced the attractiveness of the former promenade, making it difficult to find high-quality new tenants." He attributes some of the decline to misguided transport policies, which deter older, high-spending customers and out-of-town visitors due to increased traffic jams and detours.
(Original text: Lina Inhoffen; Translation: Jean Lennox)