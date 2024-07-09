Bonn city centre in transition The reasons behind the conspicuous vacancies in Sternstraße

Andrew Hill from Limbach Immobilien, an expert in commercial property, notes that only four shops on Sternstraße are truly vacant. Two other shops that appear closed are still being used by their tenants or owners, he explains. "Of the four vacant premises, three are more than 200 square metres in size and usually only branches of textile chains or shoe shops move in there," says Hill. But he points out that these sectors are currently hesitant to open new stores due to low customer demand and the rise of online shopping. He doesn’t believe Sanifair is to blame for the vacancies, noting that the facility is well-received and unobtrusive.