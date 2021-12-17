New place to eat out : The restaurant "Different" replaces GinYuu in Bonn

American street food and classic Italian cuisine: head chef Younes Hamil (l.) and owner Massoud Shabani in the restaurant “Different.” Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn The "Different" restaurant is celebrating its grand opening on Ollenhauerstrasse in Bonn and offers a concept designed to stand out from the surrounding restaurants.

After almost six months of renovation, a new restaurant called “Different” has opened in the former GinYuu on Ollenhauerstrasse. Owner of the new eating establishment, Massoud Shabani says: "We are different from the other restaurants in the area and offer our guests a combination of American street food and classic Italian cuisine.”

The interior features solid wooden tables made of German oak, cozy velour chairs in stone gray and hazelnut brown, and hanging lamps in a slightly more elegant industrial design. The first floor seats 94 people, and the upstairs lounge will accommodate an additional 102. Next spring, the front terrace (150 seats) is scheduled to open. The eye-catcher is already a two-ton white fountain from Italy.

Among the unique features patrons will find there are special burger buns from the organic bakery Markmann in Friesdorf (in vegan and classic varieties) and the pizza dough, to which a sourdough mixture is added and allowed to proof for more than 90 hours. "It's more digestible for the stomach," Shabani explains.

The menu includes appetizers such as vegan bruschetta (with tofu, mango chutney, avocado and walnuts and other ingredients) for 9.90 euros, salads such as the "Colorado" (with shrimp, chicken, corn and boiled egg) for 14.50 euros, eleven types of burgers starting at 7.50 euros such as the "Different" (with 200 gram beef patty, cheddar, fried egg, cheese fondue and bacon) for 12.90 euros or the Cheesesteak (with beef fillet, macaroni, cheddar, cream, Emmentaler and parmesan) for 11.90 euros. In addition, there are 29 pizzas starting at 7.50 euros, such as the "Black Truffle" (including strips of beef tenderloin, mushrooms, arugula and black truffle oil) for 14 euros, as well as three homemade desserts such as tiramisu al pistachio for 6.90 euros. Mondays through Fridays (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.), there's a business lunch starting at 7.50 euros, the menu changing every 14 days.

Not only Früh Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.25l each at 2.60 euros) are on tap, but also Benediktiner wheat beer (0.5l for 4.50 euros). Ten open wines (0.2l from 4.90 euros) are available, such as the Riesling Urgestein from Molitor (Mosel) for 6.90 euros, as well as nine types of gin, including unusual brands such as the Studer Swiss Gold Gin (4 cl for eleven euros).

Information: “Different”, Ollenhauerstr. 1, 53113 Bonn, tel. (0228) 35 04 51 70. Open Mon-Thu 11:30 am- 10 pm, Fri 11:30 am- midnight, Sat 12 - midnight, Sun 12 - 10 pm.