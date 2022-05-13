Start of outdoor pool season : The Rüngsdorf pool gets ready to open end of May

Work with a view: Cleaning the children’s spray pool in Rüngsdorf. Foto: Axel Vogel

Rüngsdorf While other outdoor pools in Bonn are already welcoming swimmers this weekend, fans of the Rüngsdorf and Friesdorf outdoor pools still have to be patient. The opening of the Römerbad pool will be delayed.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

It could have been nice but on this Wednesday, the Rüngsdorf outdoor pool wasn’t yet cleared to open and the water temperature at 15 degrees Celsius would have been too cold. Still, there is plenty of time to get the sports pool to 21 degrees because the “Rüngsi” will not open until the end of May. Same for the “Friesi” - the Friesdorf outdoor pool.

According to Elke Palm, deputy head of the Bonn sports and swimming pools office, one has to put it into perspective. Contrary to what has come across so far, there are only major delays with the Römerbad pool. "We have to have the pools open in June according to the council resolution and in recent years the time around Ascension Day has become customary," says Palm. In this respect, it should rather be emphasized that Ennertbad and Hardtbergbad outdoor pools "already" opened this weekend - which is two weeks earlier (than required).

Opening of the Römerbad delayed

100 square meters of tiles had to be replaced in the Römerbad due to damage from the cold. But according to Palm, it wasn’t the size of the area that had to be replaced or the time it takes for the grouting to harden that is causing the delay at Bonn's largest outdoor pool: "We had problems with the tiler, so we had to get a new one, which isn't easy in these times." Peter Baumgartner is glad that the winter didn't affect "his" Rüngsi quite as much. And he is not lacking in materials. ”I have stocked up on tiles, after all, they differ in format, color, texture," says the 63-year-old.

At the beginning of March, it was the last time he would take the pool out of its winter sleep: On June 1, he will retire at the age of 64. After many years with the city of Bonn, 35 of them as a department manager for the Godesberg pools, a different phase of his life will then begin. "I have prepared myself for the new journey through time, among other things with a longer vacation than before and various projects," says Baumgartner.

There are 4,500 cubic meters of water in the “Rüngsi”

But before that, he has another challenge. At this point, water has only been filled in the sports and diving pools. "Tomorrow we start filling the main pool," he says. Traditionally, the parent-child area comes last, it is still being cleaned. "We have six people for the preparatory work, and 15 permanent employees and temporary workers in two shifts during summer operation.”

In the end, there will be 4,500 cubic meters of water in all four pools. The city guarantees its outdoor pool visitors 21 degrees Celsius. "But thanks to the solar absorber system, we can easily reach 26 degrees at the height of summer," he says. Several times a day, the water is sampled. "We guarantee drinking water quality at all times," he adds, addressing potential worriers.

A counter-currents stream and a 7.5-meter tower are found only here in Bonn

But he never actually had to advertise for the Rüngsi anyway. "Look at the scenery, you won't find another location like it," he says, pointing to the Petersberg opposite. First-time visitors will notice the sign “Panoramabad" at the latest when they visit. Other unique selling points are the 7.5-meter diving tower (next to a ten-meter one) and the counter-currents stream.

In 2020 and 2021 there were limitations on the number of people allowed and on the length of time they could stay, but this year it will be back to normal again. Up to 4,000 people come on weekends when the sun is out. Baumgartner is still a little skeptical about whether the masses will want to go along with the new normal without masks: "Many have been influenced by the last two years." But he hopes that his team's efforts will pay off. It starts with the turf. "After the winter, we first leave the mown grass as fertilizer, that ensures a beautiful green," says the Godesberg resident, who lives right near the pool. The lawn has not been watered for a long time, and not just for reasons of sustainability; the expense of 400 meters of hose system was too high.

The southernmost outdoor pool in Bonn has a special flair not least because of its plants such as spherical maple, wisteria and palms, grown by the owner himself. "We're doing a lot to have it look nice here," says Baumgartner. Which is why, before the opening, the exact date of which is yet to be announced, the benches will be overhauled and a piece of fitness equipment in the back will be replaced. The boss himself, by the way, has always preferred solid ground under his feet over water: he has been an avid jogger since age 17.

The opening hours of the outdoor pools are Monday to Friday 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.. This year, the city says normal admission prices apply again and season passes are available. For more info, visit www.bonn.de.

(Orig. text: Silke Elbern; Translation: ck)