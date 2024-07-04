Boy (11) run over by lorry in Siegburg The shock runs deep
Siegburg · An eleven-year-old was hit and killed by a lorry on his way to school in front of the Anno-Gymnasium in Siegburg on Wednesday morning. The driver didn’t see the cyclist when turning. Numerous children and adults witnessed the accident and needed care afterwards.
The shock runs deep: an eleven-year-old boy died in an accident on Zeithstraße in Siegburg on Wednesday morning. On his way to school, the secondary school pupil was hit by a turning lorry on the cycle path near the Anno-Gymnasium and fatally injured. The eleven-year-old died at the scene of the accident.
At around eight o'clock, the boy was coming from the direction of Stallberg on the cycle path along Zeithstraße. The lorry from Rhineland-Palatinate, which had loaded doors for a construction site in a trailer, was also travelling in this direction. When the 52-year-old driver wanted to turn right into the street "Am Stadion" with his lorry, he overlooked the boy who was travelling parallel to him, according to the police. The eleven-year-old was hit by the lorry trailer with his bicycle. The driver suffered a shock. According to the police, the driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.
Parents were on site
According to the incident commander, the fire brigade was alerted at around eight o'clock to free a trapped person. When the emergency services arrived, the boy had already died. His parents were at the scene of the accident and were being cared for by emergency counsellors. The firefighters took 25 children and adults who had witnessed the accident to the cafeteria of the nearby Anno-Gymnasium for care.
Because the number of people affected was so large, the psychosocial support team (PSU), which is actually responsible for emergency services, was also involved alongside the emergency counselling service, the fire service reported. Psychologists were also on site, according to the city of Siegburg. Due to the direct proximity to the Anno-Gymnasium and the Walter Mundorf Stadium, where a sporting event was due to take place on Wednesday, many children and young people were among the witnesses.
At the Alexander-von-Humboldt secondary school, an emergency counsellor and a school psychologist looked after the pupils in the accident victim's class. "The school psychologist will also be back on Thursday," said the city. The school management had informed the parents of the classmates on Wednesday afternoon and asked them to pick up their children from school so that they would not have to walk home alone.
"Since the tragic incident, the affected class has received intensive and individual support," wrote the responsible district government of Cologne on enquiry. Both pupils and teachers have been given the opportunity to have individual discussions. "We are also in close dialogue with the school in order to provide any further assistance that may be needed," says the statement from Cologne.
After the incident, members of the PSU unit also held talks with the fire brigade's emergency services, explained their head of operations. 45 members of the Siegburg fire brigade and the Rhein-Sieg district rescue service were deployed on Wednesday morning, and several ambulances were alerted.
No accident blackspot
The police cordoned off the scene of the accident and called in a traffic accident team from Cologne police to collect evidence. Among other things, they used a drone. This morning, Zeithstraße was closed in the area between the swimming pool and the motorway bridge. The police reopened the road at around 12 noon.
In the morning, the school management of Alleestraße secondary school reported that they had cancelled the sports event in the stadium that was planned for Wednesday and that the pupils were being supervised at school. An emergency counsellor was also on standby here. Classes ended at 11.20 am.
Classes at Anno-Gymnasium initially continued, the entrance and exit of the school to the accident site was closed. During the break, teachers sent the pupils who were not affected by the accident to another school playground. The school posted information about the fatal accident on its website. "Our thoughts are with the relatives and friends," the message read.
Under the accident report on social media, numerous users expressed their sympathy. Criticism was also voiced: "Introduce mandatory turning assistant. The only thing holding it back is the willingness to bear the costs," writes one user. Some commentators also call for traffic-calming measures. According to the police press officer, however, the corner of Zeithstraße and Am Stadion is not a major accident blackspot. There was recently an accident there in 2020. The cyclist was slightly injured in a collision with a car coming from the street "Am Stadion“.
Siegburg's mayor Stefan Rosemann expressed his sympathy: "My thoughts are with the boy's family. I wish her and the school community much strength and comfort in these hours," said Rosemann. He thanked the fire brigade, police, emergency services and pastoral care as well as the teachers from Anno-Gymnasium who were on site.
(Original text: Ines Bresler; Translation: Mareike Graepel)