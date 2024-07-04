Boy (11) run over by lorry in Siegburg The shock runs deep

Statistics

At the beginning of April this year, a nine-year-old girl was seriously injured on the main road in Siegburg-Kaldauen. Three weeks earlier, there had already been an accident on the main road involving an eleven-year-old boy, who was also seriously injured.

Last year, a total of 122 children were involved in road traffic accidents in the area of the Rhine-Sieg district police authority - eleven fewer than in the previous year. In 2022 and 203, one child was fatally injured in each year. In 2023, eight children were seriously injured, the same number as in 2022. 113 children suffered minor road traffic injuries, eleven fewer than in the previous year.