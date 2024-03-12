Nationwide “warning day” The sirens will sound in NRW on Thursday
Bonn · There will be another test of the emergency warning system in Bonn on March 14. The city has announced that it will be taking part in the state-wide “warning day”. These are the warning systems that will be tested and what you would do in case of a real emergency.
The city of Bonn has announced that another “warning day” will take place on March 14, 2024 at 11 a.m. The purpose of the civil emergency alert test is to regularly check the 57 warning sirens installed across Bonn as well as the effectiveness of warning apps and the cell broadcast system. According to the city of Bonn, the aim is also to remind people of the importance of the alerts. The last time the sirens sounded was in September of 2023 - at that time throughout all of Germany.
This time, the “warning day” will only take place in individual federal states, including North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria. The city of Bonn will test its city-wide sirens, which will initially emit a 60-second wailing sound that will be heard continuously. In an emergency, however, this does not stand for "danger", but for the message "all-clear". This will be followed by a 60-second warning tone that swells up and down, which stands for "warning" and indicates an acute danger. The "all-clear" tone will then be heard again. There will be a five-minute pause between each siren.
Alerts also sent via cell phones
Alerts will also be sent to smartphones again - via the Germany-wide warning app "Nina". The emergency alert is sent by text message, which is controlled centrally by the NRW Ministry of the Interior using the cell broadcast system. This allows not only the alert to be transmitted in an emergency, but also the location of the danger and the specific danger to be communicated. However, the city of Bonn warns that not all cell phones can receive cell broadcast messages. Older devices in particular may not receive the alerts. A pop-up warning will also appear on the city of Bonn's website on March 14 at 11 a.m. and a test announcement will be broadcast on Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg.
What to do in case of a real emergency
According to the city of Bonn, in the event of a real emergency, one should move to a closed room when the tone which means "warning", sounds. Windows and doors should be kept closed as a precaution. Further information would be communicated via loudspeakers and radio announcements in the event of an emergency.
In Bonn, the various warning systems are tested every six months. The Germany-wide “warning day”, on the other hand, only takes place once a year and will not be held again for another six months.
(Orig. text: ga; Translation: ck)