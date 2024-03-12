Nationwide “warning day” The sirens will sound in NRW on Thursday

Alerts will also be sent to smartphones again - via the Germany-wide warning app "Nina". The emergency alert is sent by text message, which is controlled centrally by the NRW Ministry of the Interior using the cell broadcast system. This allows not only the alert to be transmitted in an emergency, but also the location of the danger and the specific danger to be communicated. However, the city of Bonn warns that not all cell phones can receive cell broadcast messages. Older devices in particular may not receive the alerts. A pop-up warning will also appear on the city of Bonn's website on March 14 at 11 a.m. and a test announcement will be broadcast on Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg.