Exhibition about the Bonnas in the Women's Museum The strong women in Bonn's carnival

With exhibits from the Beueler Heimatmuseum, items on loan from the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee and documents and medals from the former Bonna Tiffany I, the exhibition brings together the traditions of the left and right bank of the Rhine. It shows the exciting historical development of women in carnival, which differs greatly from other carnival strongholds such as Cologne. In contrast to Cologne, the female royalty continued to be represented by women after the end of National Socialism, while the Cologne triumvirate is still exclusively represented by men today. "The role of the female Bonna was only created during the Nazi era due to the ban on the male Bonna. We are very proud that the Bonna has been an equal partner in this symbolism for decades," says Marlies Stockhorst, President of the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee.