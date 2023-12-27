Exhibition about the Bonnas in the Women's Museum The strong women in Bonn's carnival
Bonn · Emancipation is firmly anchored in Bonn's carnival. That's why the Women's Museum is dedicating an exhibition to the strong women on the left and right banks of the Rhine.
White, pure dresses made of architectural paper symbolise emancipation on the right bank of the Rhine - on the left bank, the Bonna represents women in carnival. The exhibition "The Bonnas - female power in carnival" at the Bonn Women's Museum until 17 February sheds light on a significant piece of women's history.
The occasion for the exhibition is the 200th anniversary of the old Beuel Ladies' Committee. In 1824, the washerwomen of Beuel gave up their strenuous work in the laundries and put their husbands through the wringer as they squandered the money they had earned for delivering the clean laundry at the first Rose Monday parade in Cologne. The women stuck together and got their frustrations off their chest - the first carnival speeches were created, the ladies' committee was founded and the Beueler Weiberfastnacht was born. A tradition that is still celebrated every year according to the motto "what the men can do, the Wiever can do too“.
At the beginning of the exhibition, white dresses made from transparent architectural paper with a cutter and glue symbolise the Beuel washerwomen. Beuel artist Martine Metzing-Peyre made the dresses 30 years ago. "I thought about all the loads of laundry that were washed on the Rhine, decided to see them in white and started making a total of twelve dresses," says Metzing-Peyre. Four of the dresses currently adorn the Women's Museum in Bonn, which was founded in 1981 by the artist Marianne Pitzen and has organised numerous exhibitions that discuss and artistically interpret history and current issues from a woman's perspective.
The museum was asked to organise the exhibition three years ago. After internal discussions in the Beuel Women's Committee, former head mistress Evi Zwiebler prevailed and argued in favour of an exhibition on the left bank of the Rhine: "Some of the ladies didn't want to go to the Women's Museum on the left bank of the Rhine, but wanted to stay in the local history museum in Beuel," says Pitzen. The exhibition now symbolises this with the "Bridge of Reconciliation", a replica of the historic Rhine bridge - now the Kennedy Bridge - which leads to the Bonna's ballroom, says Pitzen. The bridge is also being celebrated for its 125th anniversary this year with relics, paintings and medals.
Recreated ballroom
The Bonna is majestically enthroned in her splendid robes in the recreated ballroom of the Women's Museum. Without her prince, she is adorned by a very special court: instead of the court people, imitations of powerful women such as Rosa Luxemburg, Clara Zetkin and Johanna Kinkel, moulded out of paper, stand at the Bonna's side.
With exhibits from the Beueler Heimatmuseum, items on loan from the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee and documents and medals from the former Bonna Tiffany I, the exhibition brings together the traditions of the left and right bank of the Rhine. It shows the exciting historical development of women in carnival, which differs greatly from other carnival strongholds such as Cologne. In contrast to Cologne, the female royalty continued to be represented by women after the end of National Socialism, while the Cologne triumvirate is still exclusively represented by men today. "The role of the female Bonna was only created during the Nazi era due to the ban on the male Bonna. We are very proud that the Bonna has been an equal partner in this symbolism for decades," says Marlies Stockhorst, President of the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee.
The Bonna is important for women's history, she says, because it was important for her to be represented in this society at all. Over time, she has gained an independent voice in the cultural and carnival scene, said Pitzen. Nevertheless, there is still room for improvement: "I would like to see the Bonna in her position of responsibility stand up even more for women's rights, break away from tradition in her speeches, make a few nice demands and draw attention to the violence against women in carnival. If all women in different professions had acted in this way, we would be in a completely different position today," says Pitzen.
The exhibition runs until 17.02.24 and is open Tue-Sat, 2-6pm, Sun 11am-6pm. The Women's Museum is closed on 24 and 25 December, 31 December and New Year's Day. Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn.
Original text: Alessandra Fahl
Translation: Mareike Graepel