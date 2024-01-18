In memory of Pietro Sinopoli The VIP masseur treated Franz Beckenbauer, Liz Taylor and Tina Turner

According to Corriere della Sera, Sinopoli, who was born in Lamezia Terme in Calabria in 1939, was not just riding the wave of success. As a student, he won his first lottery ticket, on which he picked the numbers 3, 7, 13, 28, 29, 44 from the telephone numbers of two friends, and won the maximum prize of 500,000 Deutschmarks. But the unexpected wealth evaporated again. He let 10,000 marks rain down in banknotes of five from the fourth floor of his student hall of residence. This certainly earned him grateful reactions from his fellow students, but also a night in a police cell and a fine of 400 marks for "causing a public nuisance". He sank a quarter of a million with an investment and lost all but 150,000 marks of the rest in the bankruptcy of Cologne's Herstatt Bank. Nevertheless, according to Loose, he used the money to pay for a flat. And set aside a room for his massage practice.