In memory of Pietro Sinopoli The VIP masseur treated Franz Beckenbauer, Liz Taylor and Tina Turner
Bonn · Physiotherapist Pietro Sinopoli massaged the political celebrities of the Bonn Republic, as well as Franz Beckenbauer, Liz Taylor and Tina Turner, and was himself a colourful figure. At some point, his trail was lost. It has only now become known that he died a year and a half ago in a clinic in Linz am Rhein.
Under his hands, celebrities from the worlds of politics and film became pain-free; not only the powerful, rich and beautiful of the Bonn Republic lay on his treatment couch, but Pietro Sinopoli's miraculous powers also worked in the Middle East to treat tense muscles and other ailments. Because he had treated the Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, the Israeli politician Shimon Peres and the Libyan revolutionary leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, it was said that Sinopoli had golden hands of peace, "mani d'oro della pace". This was rumoured by Hans-Werner Loose, former deputy editor-in-chief of the General-Anzeiger and then Bonn correspondent for Die Welt, in an article entitled "Arafat also values his golden hands“.
King Hussein sprained his ankle playing polo
The man from Calabria, who came to Frankfurt in 1961 as an exchange student at the University of Florence, opened a massage practice in Bonn after dropping out of medical school and later opened "Institutes for Physiotherapy" in Bonn and Cologne, where he himself acted as a "chiropractor", became a star. At least for politicians such as Helmut Schmidt and Walter Scheel, for footballers Franz Beckenbauer and Berti Vogts, for kings such as Jordan's King Hussein, who had sprained his ankle playing polo, for mafiosi who invited him to an international industry meeting in Caracas for 10,000 marks, and for tense divas such as Elizabeth Taylor and Tina Turner.
Thomas Gottschalk and a search for traces in Bonn
Bonn-based photographer Thomas Gottschalk (no relation to the tv presenter with the same name), who was friends with Sinopoli and immortalised the charismatic masseur with his more or less prominent clients in countless photos, also talks about this. "Sinopoli was even my best man," says Gottschalk. That was in Bad Godesberg in 2002. Gottschalk and his wife Melanie now live in Niederbachem with their two children.
At some point, contact with Sinopoli became less frequent, but they stayed in touch by phone. Sinopoli, who had diabetes, had to go to hospital time and again. And then they stopped hearing from each other. A few weeks ago, Gottschalk went in search of Sinopoli and learnt that his friend had died a year and a half ago at the age of 86 after suffering a heart attack in a clinic in Linz am Rhein. The search for his grave led nowhere. Gottschalk assumes that Sinopoli found his final resting place in Italy. His two ex-wives and his daughter, who, according to Gottschalk, still live in Bonn, do not want to be associated with the whole affair.
Fan page on Facebook is constantly updated
So little more remains about the man with the golden hands than a fan page on Facebook set up in 2014 and constantly updated with many private photos, an article in the "Corriere della Sera" and other newspaper clippings, the reference that Sinopoli was a physiotherapist at FC Köln for five years and manager of a South American band, and signed thank-you cards from Liz Taylor and King Hussein. According to "Corriere della Sera", Sinopoli moved to Germany in 1965, where he actually wanted to study medicine, discovered his passion and calling to study physiotherapy and became the official masseur for the German national team. The paper does not mention which sport, but reports in detail on Sinopoli's golden hands and how they treated the Palestinian leader Arafat's back and feet.
Massaging two Nobel Peace Prize winners
As we know from Loose, the diplomat Abdallah Frangi, then General Delegate of the Palestinian Autonomous Territories, was a patient in Sinopoli's practice at Am Jesuitenhof 4, and he recommended Sinopoli's golden hands to his suffering boss Arafat. Arafat invited the masseur to his headquarters in Tunis, where the mistrustful Palestinian, who initially always had his weapon in his hand, underwent treatment. Through Palestinian President Arafat, Sinopoli "got his hands on" the then Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, as Loose writes. In 1994, Peres, Arafat and Yitzchak Rabin jointly received the Nobel Peace Prize. Which prompted Sinopoli to ask: "Who else but me has massaged two Nobel Peace Prize winners?" Loose's book contains sweet sentences such as: "He applied hot mud to bent backs that were suffering under the political burden, shone a warming red light and charged private patients 100 marks for a 40-minute session - including cappuccino.“
Lottery win with consequences
According to Corriere della Sera, Sinopoli, who was born in Lamezia Terme in Calabria in 1939, was not just riding the wave of success. As a student, he won his first lottery ticket, on which he picked the numbers 3, 7, 13, 28, 29, 44 from the telephone numbers of two friends, and won the maximum prize of 500,000 Deutschmarks. But the unexpected wealth evaporated again. He let 10,000 marks rain down in banknotes of five from the fourth floor of his student hall of residence. This certainly earned him grateful reactions from his fellow students, but also a night in a police cell and a fine of 400 marks for "causing a public nuisance". He sank a quarter of a million with an investment and lost all but 150,000 marks of the rest in the bankruptcy of Cologne's Herstatt Bank. Nevertheless, according to Loose, he used the money to pay for a flat. And set aside a room for his massage practice.
The rest is history. And the story of the man with a midas touch.
(Original text: Thomas Kliemann; Translation: Mareike Graepel)