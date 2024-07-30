Singer Victoria Bartetzko The voice of the UN in Bonn
Bonn · Victoria Bartetzko has joined the UN University band as lead singer and has found many musically active colleagues.
Victoria Bartetzko is a stroke of luck for the United Nations in Bonn. Born and educated in Cologne-Porz, she came to Bonn for her bachelor's degree and became involved in the Migrapolis centre. ‘I'm a real local,’ says the 29-year-old, beaming. But Bartetzko is also a global traveller. Even her parents were not originally from Germany. She went to Freiburg im Breisgau, Buenos Aires and Bangkok for her Master's degree in Global Studies, and interned at the UN Refugee Agency and GIZ. For the past 18 months, she has been coordinating the international UN University's cooperation with other educational institutions and the university here in Bonn as Executive Assistant on the 28th floor of the Langen Eugen building.
Musicality in the family
But the stroke of luck was only complete because Bartetzko's father, a Spaniard, used to sing songs by the ‘Gypsy Kings’ in the family kitchen in Porz when she was a child. ‘Bamboleo’, ‘Volare’ or ‘Baila Me’, things like that. A little girl can hardly sit still for that. That got her interested in music from an early age, says the young woman, as she takes one of the lifts to the ground floor, walks through two of the stubborn revolving doors that get stuck every now and then, and then takes another lift to the basement of a neighbouring building on the third floor. She joined the children's choir at the age of seven. Later, she sang gospel, learnt to play the guitar and then switched to rock. ‘I had my first school band when I was 14,’ she says. Her father and her choirmaster from back then are still musical role models today. Bartetzko is very down-to-earth. ‘But of course there are many professional musicians with wonderful voices,’ she says modestly.
Bartetzko knows where the key is to a narrow basement room almost at the end of a long corridor. This is where the United Nations band has set up a rehearsal room. This is because the employees of the numerous UN organisations in Bonn make music in their free time to keep their colleagues in a good mood. They rehearse about once a week - deep below the UN campus. A few instruments are ready, some music stands, a small mixing desk. ‘Nobody can hear us here,’ says Bartetzko. A great advantage, because well-insulated rehearsal rooms are notoriously scarce in Bonn.
The band plays in changing constellations, reflecting the internationality of the UN campus. An employee of the Secretariat against Desertification from the Philippines sings. A Brazilian from the World Climate Secretariat plays the drums. The guitarist comes from Italy and works for the UN University. The bass player comes from Indonesia. In addition to the large UN band, the university also has its own combo - currently with 16 members.
Solo and lead singer
Almost from day one in her new job, Bartetzko has been involved as a lead singer with guitar and harmonica alongside her solo performances. The group is always quick to agree on the repertoire, says Bartetzko. Above all, it has to be pop-rock. Not everything has to be in English. "That comes up in casual conversation during rehearsals. We mainly play evergreens that you can sing and dance along to’. Bartetzko's boss, the Vice-Rector of the UN University, also made extensive use of this at the 20th anniversary party at the Bonn location a few weeks ago at the Kunstmuseum Bonn. The band played on Bonn's market square to mark United Nations Day.
Bartetzko has long since made a name for herself with her voice. She is greeted everywhere on campus. Even from the ‘Guardhouse’ at the entrance to the campus, the otherwise rather reserved security staff give her a delighted hello when she steps in front of the gate with a guitar for the GA photo and starts singing - as if it were the most natural thing in the world.
(Original text: Martin Wein; Translation: Mareike Graepel)