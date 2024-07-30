Singer Victoria Bartetzko The voice of the UN in Bonn

But the stroke of luck was only complete because Bartetzko's father, a Spaniard, used to sing songs by the ‘Gypsy Kings’ in the family kitchen in Porz when she was a child. ‘Bamboleo’, ‘Volare’ or ‘Baila Me’, things like that. A little girl can hardly sit still for that. That got her interested in music from an early age, says the young woman, as she takes one of the lifts to the ground floor, walks through two of the stubborn revolving doors that get stuck every now and then, and then takes another lift to the basement of a neighbouring building on the third floor. She joined the children's choir at the age of seven. Later, she sang gospel, learnt to play the guitar and then switched to rock. ‘I had my first school band when I was 14,’ she says. Her father and her choirmaster from back then are still musical role models today. Bartetzko is very down-to-earth. ‘But of course there are many professional musicians with wonderful voices,’ she says modestly.