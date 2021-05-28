Weather outlook for Bonn and the region : The weekend will be bright and sunny

Warmer temperatures are expected in Bonn. Foto: ZB/Patrick Pleul

Bonn After so many cloudy and rainy days, the weather will finally take a turn this weekend. Temperatures will warm up to 20 degrees Celsius under sunny skies. The high pressure system Waltraud is responsible for the welcome change.

Sun instead of rain: After a stretch of rainy and patchy weather, it will get a little warmer again in Bonn and the region as the weekend approaches. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius (68 F) on Saturday. It is expected to remain dry with occasional cloud cover.

The outlook for Sunday is also sunny: According to the DWD forecast, we will have highs up to 22 degrees Celsius, with weak winds from the northeast. The reason for the change in the weather is the high pressure system Waltraud, which will reach Germany from France at the end of the week - and with it comes the summer.

Already on Friday, the weather is expected to be a bit nicer in Bonn and the region: According to the forecast, it will remain mostly dry with temperatures up to 19 degrees Celsius in Bonn.