Any plans for ice-skating for the Alter Zoll are now frozen : There will be no ice rink in Bonn this year

The people of Bonn have to do without the ice rink this year. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The organisers waited until the last minute to make their decision. But now it’s done: The ice rink in the Stadtgarten will not be set up this year.

This year there will be no ice rink at Alter Zoll. "We really waited until the very last minute. But because of the uncertain situation, we had to make this decision today with a heavy heart," confirmed operator Otmar Kaiser in response to a GA enquiry.

By Tuesday, he and his team had hoped to be able to begin construction in the next few days. "None of us knows how the development will continue. Will there be another lockdown? All these uncertainties have finally persuaded us to cancel," says Kaiser. Even if the number of infections does not rise as much as many currently fear: "In this situation, I don't think anyone will feel like going skating.“

He wanted to open the new season at the Old Customs on 26 November at the latest. The ice rink on Adenauer Allee was to remain open until 10 January 2021. "But the entrepreneurial risk is simply too great," Kaiser explains. Because what was once a "small thing" in his company portfolio has now developed into a showpiece event in the calendar.

"Of course, a cancellation hurts," says Kaiser. But he has not lost his optimism. „We will continue. Next year at the latest. We all hope to welcome many Bonners to our ice rink again then.“

