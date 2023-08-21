Weapons, security and IT These companies based in our region are suppliers to the military

As an example, Steep has built a kind of airport "to go" for the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support, which is to be operational in 2026. This airport can be transported on a mobile basis and built up in a modular fashion for missions abroad. In the event that networks no longer function in operational areas, Steep provides so-called micro-networks. These are mobile and very robust communication systems that soldiers can use to exchange information by telephone and via the internet. The smallest version fits in a backpack, says Krüger. Steep's stationary remote detection system, currently being used in Mali, is also mobile and resembles an automated security check at the airport, in other words, mobile units that can be moved from one place to another and set up for people to go through before they are allowed to enter a field camp.