Weapons, security and IT These companies based in our region are suppliers to the military

Bonn · Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district are home to many smaller suppliers and IT companies that specialise in defence technology. And there are also a few heavyweights with household names. The GA gives an overview.
Tanks and military helicopters may not roll off assembly lines in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district, but the regional economy is not completely without connections to the weapons, defence and security sector. "There are many defence-related SMEs from the IT sector here," says Wolfgang Döring, chairman and managing director of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wehrtechnik (German Association for Defence Technology) (DWT), an organisation in Bonn that promotes dialogue and knowledge transfer on defence technology and the defence industry. Currently, the association counts 850 individuals and 255 companies as members, with a recent slight increase in numbers. The IT sector focusing on defence in particular is experiencing a boom, Döring reports. We could be talking about software for electronic reconnaissance or the automatic control of weapon systems.
The largest and best-known IT and telecommunications company in the region is Telekom, and it is indeed active in the field of military operations. In Bonn, it covers the sector with its wholly-owned subsidiary Business Solutions GmbH. Other subsidiaries in this field are Rola Security Solutions in Oberhausen and T-Systems Information Services in Berlin. Telekom provides IT services to the German armed forces and related authorities with particularly high security requirements, and also to the defence technology industry. This includes mobile networks and satellite links. The company also develops fibre-optic on-board networks for ships. Sebastian Bumke, the Telekom manager responsible for the Bundeswehr, refers to his company "putting a coat of olive green on the magenta-coloured products". According to the company register, Business Solutions GmbH expected a turnover of 2.02 billion euros in 2022, which corresponds to just under two percent of Telekom's total turnover.
Conet Solutions GmbH, which only relocated from Hennef to Bonn's Bundeskanzlerplatz in June, is an IT consulting partner that counts the Federal Ministry of Defence and the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) among its customers. Other clients include NATO and international armed forces. Conet supports existing IT systems, but also develops its own software. For example, the company uses a special communication platform to enable emergency communication at German Air Force airfields.
Bonn-based Frequentis Deutschland GmbH also works with the Bundeswehr and international armed forces. It offers communication solutions for command centres and combat units that soldiers use both on land, at sea and in the air.
A company with the somewhat academic-sounding name "Technisch Mathematische Studiengesellschaft" (Technical Mathematical Study Community) (Tms) is located right next to the Ennertbad. The Tms has various focal points: It tests and assesses the safety of defence technology systems, but also develops its own software, for example for simulating how dangerous the spread of chemical warfare agents is. It also develops electronics that check whether the detonators of dropped ammunition are working.
Bonn-based HIL Heeresinstandsetzungslogistik (Army Maintainance Logistics) has made it its business to keep Bundeswehr equipment in good shape. Among the better-known military hardware it services are the Puma infantry fighting vehicle, the self-propelled howitzer 2000, the Mars II rocket launcher and the Leopard 2A7 main battle tank.
Rheinmetall Protection Systems GmbH is based in Bonn and Lohmar
And there are also one or two defence heavyweights in the area, albeit represented in Bonn and the region by offshoots. First and foremost is Rheinmetall Protection Systems GmbH, a subsidiary of the Düsseldorf-based defence company Rheinmetall, which has its headquarters in Bonn and another development site in Lohmar.
In Bonn, 175 employees produce so-called passive protection technologies made of high-tensile steel and composite materials, for example for the German armed forces. They also produce lightweight ballistic protective equipment made of ceramics. This equipment, however, is more used for civilian vehicle protection or is integrated into protective body armour for police forces. "In addition, production sites abroad are controlled from Bonn, for example in Ede in the Netherlands or in Australia," says a Rheinmetall spokesperson.
At the site in Lohmar there are 150 employees. As well as passive protection technologies, they also produce active protection technologies, including short-range missile and rocket defence systems for military vehicles. Bonn and Lohmar are Rheinmetall Protection Systems' largest sites, says the spokesperson, with two others in Bavaria and Lower Saxony.
For some companies, being near important government agencies certainly played a role in their choice of location, says DWT's Döring. These include the Ministry of Defence in Bonn, the Bundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr (Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support) in Koblenz and the Amt für Heeresentwicklung (Office for Development of the Army) in Cologne. Then there is the Gemeinsame Organisation für Rüstungskooperation (Joint Organisation for Armament Cooperation) (OCCAR), an international organisation based in Bonn that specialises in armament procurement in association with several countries. OCCAR has a budget of six billion euros this year and lists 17 armament programmes on its website, including the Tiger military helicopters used by Germany, France, Spain and Australia.
Next, there's the Bonn branch of Airbus Defence and Space, which belongs to the Airbus Group and specialises in military aviation. According to spokesperson Martin Agüera there are "a few employees working there who basically act as a liaison office to ministries based in Bonn with which we have a lot of business, for example the Ministry of Defence."
The proximity to the Ministry of Defence and Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support is also likely to be important for Steep GmbH. The company is located in Dransdorf and thus within sight of the General-Anzeiger. The predecessor company Elekluft was founded in the sixties to maintain military radar systems. One of them is located on the Großer Arber mountain in Bavaria, where it monitors the airspace for NATO. Steep is now diversified, but about 35 per cent of its total turnover (which is 100 million euros a year) goes to the defence sector, says Ralf Krüger, head of communications. About 15 per cent of the company's 750 employees work directly for the Bundeswehr as its most important military customer. Most of the business is project business and individual items.
As an example, Steep has built a kind of airport "to go" for the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support, which is to be operational in 2026. This airport can be transported on a mobile basis and built up in a modular fashion for missions abroad. In the event that networks no longer function in operational areas, Steep provides so-called micro-networks. These are mobile and very robust communication systems that soldiers can use to exchange information by telephone and via the internet. The smallest version fits in a backpack, says Krüger. Steep's stationary remote detection system, currently being used in Mali, is also mobile and resembles an automated security check at the airport, in other words, mobile units that can be moved from one place to another and set up for people to go through before they are allowed to enter a field camp.
