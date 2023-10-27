Upcoming music events These concerts are coming to Bonn and the region in 2023 and 2024
Bonn/Cologne · In 2023 and 2024, music lovers will have some great concerts to choose from: Madonna, Coldplay, James Blunt, Helene Fischer and many other artists will perform in Cologne, Bonn and the region.
In 2023 and 2024, music lovers can look forward to many live concerts here. Top bands and well-known solo artists have concerts coming up in Bonn, Cologne and the surrounding area. Bonn is excited to be hosting the music festivals Bonner Kunstrasen, Panama Open Air and Green Juice, where PUR and Silbermond, among others, will perform in the summer. Singing greats such as Madonna, Sarah Connor and James Blunt have announced that they will be performing in Cologne. Coldplay will come to Düsseldorf. The major music fest Rock am Ring will also be starting up again in 2024.
Rhein Energie Stadion
July 13, 2024 Roland Kaiser
Lanxess Arena
October 17 Louis Tomlinson
October 18 Die Prinzen
November 3 Ezhel
November 5 Sido
November 7 Shirin David
November 9 Maite Kelly
November 15 and 16 Madonna
November 20 Alligatoah
November 25 André Rieu
November 26 Kerstin Ott
December 2 90’s Super Show with Caught in the Act and Rednex and others
December 4 Sting, sold out
December 9 Sarah Connor
December 22 Night of the Proms with Anastacia and James Morrison and others
February 15, 2024 Luciano
March 15, 2024 James Blunt
March 17, 2024 Kontra K
April 3, 5 and 8, 2024 Depeche Mode
April 6, 2024 Querbeat
October 4 and 5, 2024 Cat Ballou
December 5, 2024 Die Fantastischen 4Fier
E-Werk
October 23 LARKIN POE
October 28 Brings
November 6th Ellie Goulding
Palladium
September 16 and 17, 2023 Die Ärzte, sold out
October 29 Fletcher
November 16 Annett Louisan
December 9 Mando Diao
December 12 Feine Sahne Fischfilet
December 28 Matthias Reim
February 27, 2024 Kim Petras
March 5, 2024 Nico Santos
March 27, 2024 Provinz additional show
April 26, 2024 Bosse
Harmonie
September 13: Ian Paice
November 19: Guildo Horn additional concert
December 3: Miljö
March 6, 2024 Anne Haigis
Panama Open Air on June 28 and 29, 2024 in Bonn
The techno festival in Bonn's Rheinaue will take place again in 2024.
Randale & Freunde Festival in Bonn's Rheinaue, June 22, 2024
Querbeat
Green Juice Festival in Bonn August 2 and 3, 2024
The first acts will probably be announced in December 2023. Everything about the Green Juice Festival 2024 can be found here.
More concert highlights in Bonn in 2023
September 22: Scala & Kolacny Brothers, Brückenforum Bonn/Beuel
September 30 Räuber, Brückenforum Bonn/Beuel
November 12: Alte Bekannte, Pantheon Theater
December 4 Pantheon Theater Pantheon Theater
December 10 Bläck Fööss Brückenforum Bonn/Beuel
December 12: Tom Gaebel, Bonn Opera House
Concerts and festivals 2023 in the region
Rock am Ring, June 7 to 9, 2024
The legendary festival at the Nürburgring will take place again in 2024. The line up for Rock am Ring next summer has not yet been determined.
Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach
July 12, 2024 PUR
Merkur Spiel Arena Düsseldorf
July 20, 21 and 23, 2024 Coldplay
This is a listing of concerts and music events in the region, which does not claim to be complete. It is also not a ranking.
(Orig. text: Sarah Remsky, Anja Wollschlaeger; Translation: ck)