Upcoming music events These concerts are coming to Bonn and the region in 2023 and 2024

In 2023 and 2024, music lovers can look forward to many live concerts here. Top bands and well-known solo artists have concerts coming up in Bonn, Cologne and the surrounding area. Bonn is excited to be hosting the music festivals Bonner Kunstrasen, Panama Open Air and Green Juice, where PUR and Silbermond, among others, will perform in the summer. Singing greats such as Madonna, Sarah Connor and James Blunt have announced that they will be performing in Cologne. Coldplay will come to Düsseldorf. The major music fest Rock am Ring will also be starting up again in 2024.