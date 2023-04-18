GA listed These day trips in and around Bonn don't cost a thing

The city of Linz offers the perfect mix of history, sporting activity and a dose of art. Strolling through the romantic alleys of the old town, visitors can let themselves be transported into the history of the Rhineland. Visitors can take their first hiking steps on the well-known Rheinsteig trail. This ends at St. Martin's Church. In addition to the architectural features of the church, the murals dating from around 1230 are an eye-catcher. With a walk through the old churchyard, now Tilmann-Joel Park, with its grave slabs and old tombs, you can return to the town and its culinary delights, or tackle the climb up the Kaiserberg, Linz's local mountain, to end the day with a distant view over the Rhine and Ahr valleys.