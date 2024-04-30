Labor Day These demonstrations are to take place on May 1 in Bonn

Bonn · On May 1st, Labor Day, demonstrations are traditionally held in Germany by many different groups. Two demonstrations and a rally have been confirmed for Bonn. This is what motorists and residents can expect.

Bonn police expect several hundred people to turn out for demonstrations on May 1.

Bonn police have confirmed that a couple of demonstrations will take place in Bonn on Wednesday, May 1st. Two demonstration processions have been registered with authorities, along with a rally.

Demonstration called “More pay. More free time. More solidarity.”

This demonstration, organized by the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg district branch of the trade union federation, starts at 11 a.m. on Endenicher Strasse. It will lead along Bornheimer Strasse, through Heerstrasse in the Altstadt, along Oxfordstrasse past Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and down Rathausgasse to Marktplatz. According to police, the demonstration is expected to end there at around 2:30 pm. Up to 300 participants are expected.

Demonstration with the slogan “Bring on the good life for everyone!”

Police say the second demonstration will begin at 1 p.m. on Maximilianstrasse. The protest march is expected to go down Poststrasse, across Münsterplatz and down Vivatsgasse to Friedensplatz, where there will be a rally. The demonstration will then continue in the direction of the Altstadt along Breite Strasse, Kölnstrasse and Heerstrasse. It will end at Frankenbadplatz at around 4 pm. According to police, the organizers are expecting up to 200 participants.

Rally in association with “Bring on the good life for everyone!”

Carrying the same theme as the demonstration, a rally has been registered for Frankenbadplatz between 3 pm and 8:30 pm.

Police say they will be on site to escort the demonstrations. They also inform the public that there could be traffic disruptions along the demonstration routes.

