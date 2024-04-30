Labor Day These demonstrations are to take place on May 1 in Bonn
Bonn · On May 1st, Labor Day, demonstrations are traditionally held in Germany by many different groups. Two demonstrations and a rally have been confirmed for Bonn. This is what motorists and residents can expect.
Bonn police have confirmed that a couple of demonstrations will take place in Bonn on Wednesday, May 1st. Two demonstration processions have been registered with authorities, along with a rally.
Demonstration called “More pay. More free time. More solidarity.”
This demonstration, organized by the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg district branch of the trade union federation, starts at 11 a.m. on Endenicher Strasse. It will lead along Bornheimer Strasse, through Heerstrasse in the Altstadt, along Oxfordstrasse past Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and down Rathausgasse to Marktplatz. According to police, the demonstration is expected to end there at around 2:30 pm. Up to 300 participants are expected.
Demonstration with the slogan “Bring on the good life for everyone!”
Police say the second demonstration will begin at 1 p.m. on Maximilianstrasse. The protest march is expected to go down Poststrasse, across Münsterplatz and down Vivatsgasse to Friedensplatz, where there will be a rally. The demonstration will then continue in the direction of the Altstadt along Breite Strasse, Kölnstrasse and Heerstrasse. It will end at Frankenbadplatz at around 4 pm. According to police, the organizers are expecting up to 200 participants.
Rally in association with “Bring on the good life for everyone!”
Carrying the same theme as the demonstration, a rally has been registered for Frankenbadplatz between 3 pm and 8:30 pm.
Police say they will be on site to escort the demonstrations. They also inform the public that there could be traffic disruptions along the demonstration routes.
Orig. text: ga
Translation: ck