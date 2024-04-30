Labor Day These demonstrations are to take place on May 1 in Bonn

Police say the second demonstration will begin at 1 p.m. on Maximilianstrasse. The protest march is expected to go down Poststrasse, across Münsterplatz and down Vivatsgasse to Friedensplatz, where there will be a rally. The demonstration will then continue in the direction of the Altstadt along Breite Strasse, Kölnstrasse and Heerstrasse. It will end at Frankenbadplatz at around 4 pm. According to police, the organizers are expecting up to 200 participants.