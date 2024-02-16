Johanniter Hospital and more These hospitals are located in Bonn
Everyone will probably need the help of a hospital at some point in their life. But which hospitals are there in Bonn? Where are they located and which hospital is best suited for your needs? We provide an overview.
There are several large hospitals and clinics in Bonn. In total, there are at least six major hospitals and numerous other specialist clinics located in the area. We introduce the most important hospitals and provide an overview of the medical care they offer.
Bonn University Hospital
Patients have been treated at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB) since 2001. The UKB serves as an interface for medical care, research and teaching. With around 38 clinics and 31 institutes as well as 8,000 employees, the University Hospital Bonn is one of the largest employers. Every year, around 350,000 outpatients, 50,000 inpatients and 33,000 emergency patients are treated at Bonn University Hospital.
The hospital, located on the Venusberg, offers a comprehensive range of medical care. Numerous institutes and departments such as anesthesia, surgery and the children's hospital are located under the umbrella of the University Hospital Bonn. There are also research-oriented departments, such as experimental immunology, which investigates the molecular and cellular control mechanisms of the immune system.
Contact the Bonn University Hospital
Address: Venusberg-Campus 1, 53127 Bonn
Phone: 0228 287 2870
Mail: info@ukbonn.de
Website in English: https://www.ukbonn.de/patient_innen/international/english/information-for-patients/
Helios Clinic Bonn/Rhein-Sieg
The “Helios Klinikum Bonn/Rhein-Sieg” in Hardtberg is a hospital specializing in acute, emergency and specialist care. The Helios Clinic, which was taken over by a new owner in 2020 and was previously known as the Malteser Hospital in Bonn, serves as an academic teaching hospital for the university in addition to its medical function, just like the Bonn University Hospital.
The Helios Clinic's specialist areas include palliative medicine, the treatment of colon cancer, metabolic diseases such as diabetes, hand surgery and the treatment of spinal injuries.
Contact the Helios Clinic Bonn/Rhein-Sieg
Address: Von-Hompesch-Straße 1, 53123 Bonn
Phone: 0228 64810
Mail: Info.bonn@helios-gesundheit.de
Website in English: https://www.helios-international.com/hospitals/helios-hospital-bonnrhein-sieg
Johanniter Hospitals Bonn
There are around 650 beds and around 1,400 employees in the two Johanniter Hospitals in Bonn, the Johanniter Hospital near the Bonn Rheinaue and the Johanniter Waldkrankenhaus in Bad Godesberg, which is not far from the Kottenforst. On its website, the hospital group claims to be the “most important healthcare provider” in Bonn and offers a “Christian ethos.”. The hospitals offer holistic care with many specialist departments. The main areas of service include the treatment of acute oncological and hematological problems, geriatrics and geriatric medicine, gynecology and obstetrics as well as ophthalmology.
Contact the Johanniter Hospital
Address: Johanniterstrasse 3-5, 53113 Bonn
Telephone: 0228 3830
Website in English: https://www.johanniter.de/en/the-johanniter-clinics/johanniter-clinics-bonn/welcome-to-the-johanniter-clinics-bonn/
Contact the Waldkrankenhaus
Address: Waldstrasse 73, 53177 Bonn
Telephone: 0228 3830
“Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus Bonn”
The “Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus Bonn” (“Bonn Community Hospital”) is a merger of the hospitals St. Elisabeth, St. Petrus and the St. Johannes Health Center. The hospital management of the merged hospitals is elected by their sponsors, the Franciscan Sisters of Waldbreitbach and the Brothers of Mercy from Trier. Together, St. Petrus Hospital, St. Elisabeth Hospital and St. Johannes Health Center have 479 beds. According to the Bonn Community Hospital, around 18,000 inpatient and 50,000 outpatient treatments are carried out each year.
The specialist departments at the Bonn Community Hospital include geriatrics, cardiology and pain therapy. An obstetrics department and the Center for Orthopedics, Trauma Surgery and Sports Medicine are also under the umbrella of the Bonn joint practice.
Website for Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus Bonn: https://www.gk-bonn.de/gkbn/
Contact the St. Petrus Hospital
Address: Bonner Talweg 4-6, 53113 Bonn
Telephone: 0228 5060
Contact the St. Elisabeth Hospital
Address: Prinz-Albert-Strasse 40, 53113 Bonn
Telephone: 0228 5080
Contact the St. Johannes Health Center
Address: Kölnstrasse 54, 53111 Bonn
Telephone: 0228 7013390
GFO Clinics Bonn
Similar to the Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus Bonn, the GFO Kliniken are a merger of several hospitals under one roof: the Marienhospital on the Venusberg, the St. Josef-Hospital in Beuel and the Cura Krankenhaus in Bad Honnef. The St. Marien acute clinic merged with the Beuel hospital in 2013. In total, the hospitals say they treat more than 40,000 inpatients and around twice as many outpatients every year. With more than 2,000 employees, the GFO clinics are among the largest employers in the Bonn region.
The clinic's care is based on the denominational roots of its Catholic sponsors, the Franciscan Society in Olpe. The GFO Clinics Bonn include an obstetrics ward at the Marienhospital, as well as numerous other services, such as a gynecology department, ENT specialists and a pulmonary clinic. On the GFO Clinics website, it describes which medical departments are located in the Marienhospital on the Venusberg, in the St. Josef-Hospital Beuel or in the Cura Hospital.
GFO Clinics website: https://kliniken-bonn.gfo-online.de/
Contact the Marienhospital
Address: Robert-Koch-Strasse 1, 53115 Bonn
Phone: 0228 5050
Contact the St. Josef-Hospital
Address: Hermannstrasse 37, 53225 Bonn
Phone: 0228 4070
Mail: info@gfo-kliniken-bonn.de
Contact the Cura Hospital
Address: Schülgenstrasse 15, 53604 Bad Honnef
Phone: 02224 7720
Mail: info@gfo-kliniken-bonn.de
LVR Clinic Bonn
The LVR Clinic focuses on the treatment, care and support of mentally and neurologically ill people. Several hundred employees at the main location on Kaiser-Karl-Ring ensure that patients are given a place of protection and retreat, even in deep life crises. Today's LVR-Klinik Bonn was founded back in 1882 as the "Provinzial- Heil- und Pflegeanstalt Bonn". In addition to general psychiatric and psychotherapeutic treatment as well as the diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions such as strokes, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis, the LVR-Klinik also provides care for addiction disorders at its main site in Bonn and in several treatment centers in the Bonn area (Eitorf, Euskirchen, Meckenheim, Wesseling), operates child and adolescent psychiatric clinics as well as mental health treatment for older people. There is also a range of special services for refugees, migrants, traumatized people and stutterers.
Contact the LVR Clinic Bonn
Address: Kaiser-Karl-Ring 20, 53111 Bonn
Phone: 0228 5511
Mail: klinik-bonn@lvr.de
Website: www.klinik-bonn.lvr.de
Gezeiten Haus Bonn
As a private specialist clinic, Gezeiten Haus Bonn offers its patients help and support in the field of mental and psychosomatic illnesses. The clinic on the outskirts of Bad Godesberg specializes in the treatment of depression, burnout and stress-related illnesses, which are treated on an inpatient basis using a mix of guideline-based medicine and traditional Chinese treatment methods. The range of treatments also includes trauma, bipolar disorders, anxiety and panic disorders, hearing and eating disorders.
Contact the Gezeiten Haus Bonn
Address: Venner Strasse 55, 53177 Bonn
Phone: 0228 7488 101
Website: www.gezeitenhaus.de
Kaiser Karl Clinic
The Kaiser Karl Clinic in Bonn-Castell specializes in rehabilitation treatment. Here, doctors and clinic staff are responsible for rehabilitative and conservative treatment following previous operations. If, for example, there are still issues following orthopedic surgery, the Kaiser-Karl-Klinik attempts to restore the patient's well-being by remedying, reducing or compensating for existing deficits wherever possible. The Bonn clinic relies on a mixture of drug therapy, physical medicine, naturopathy, health training and nutritional advice. Approaches from traditional Chinese medicine are also incorporated.
Contact the Kaiser-Karl-Klinik
Address: Graurheindorfer Strasse 137, 53117 Bonn
Telephone: 0228 68330
Website in English: https://en.kaiser-karl-klinik.de/
Godeshöhe Neurological Rehabilitation Center
The Godeshöhe Neurological Rehabilitation Center also specializes in rehabilitation treatments. In addition to strokes and craniocerebral injuries, the doctors and staff at the center also treat inflammatory diseases such as multiple sclerosis or degenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease. The range of therapies on offer also includes continence and pelvic floor therapy. Godeshöhe also relies on a multi-professional team in the area of cognitive rehabilitation, for example, in which neuropsychologists, psychotherapists, teachers and speech therapists work together.
Contact the Neurological Rehabilitation Center Godeshöhe
Address: Waldstrasse 2-10, 53177 Bonn
Telephone: 0228 3810
Website: https://www.johanniter.de/
MediClin Robert Janker Clinic
The MediClin Robert Janker Clinic in Bonn treats cancer patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The clinic specializes in the diagnosis and radiotherapeutic treatment of tumors, but also offers help with prostate enlargement or vertebral fractures, as these can also be treated with radiotherapy or radiology. There is also a focus on palliative medicine for seriously ill patients who are terminally ill and only have a limited life expectancy.
Contact the MediClin Robert Janker Clinic
Address: Villenstrasse 8, 53129 Bonn
Telephone: 0228 53060
Website: www.robert-janker-klinik.de
This list is not intended to be exhaustive. Many of the specialist clinics, health centers and medical centers located in Bonn are not listed. Rather, an attempt has been made to provide an overview of the most important hospitals and major medical centers in the city.
(Orig. text: Jonas Dirker; Translation: ck)