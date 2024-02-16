Johanniter Hospital and more These hospitals are located in Bonn

The LVR Clinic focuses on the treatment, care and support of mentally and neurologically ill people. Several hundred employees at the main location on Kaiser-Karl-Ring ensure that patients are given a place of protection and retreat, even in deep life crises. Today's LVR-Klinik Bonn was founded back in 1882 as the "Provinzial- Heil- und Pflegeanstalt Bonn". In addition to general psychiatric and psychotherapeutic treatment as well as the diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions such as strokes, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis, the LVR-Klinik also provides care for addiction disorders at its main site in Bonn and in several treatment centers in the Bonn area (Eitorf, Euskirchen, Meckenheim, Wesseling), operates child and adolescent psychiatric clinics as well as mental health treatment for older people. There is also a range of special services for refugees, migrants, traumatized people and stutterers.