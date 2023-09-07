How to cool down in 30 degrees heat These outdoor pools around Bonn are still open
Bonn/Region · This week, people can once again look forward to summer weather - but the outdoor pools in Bonn are already closed. However, some outdoor pools in the Rhein-Sieg district still promise to offer cool(ing) opportunities.
Although temperatures in Bonn will once again exceed 30 degrees Celsius this week, the open-air swimming season in the federal city has been over since Tuesday. However, there are still some outdoor pools in the region that water rats can use: We have collected information on which outdoor pools around Bonn in the Rhein-Sieg district are still open.
Oktopus leisure pool in Siegburg
Until Thursday, visitors can still enjoy the outdoor pool area of the "Oktopus" in Siegburg. In addition to a sports pool, this offers an action pool, various diving towers and a toddlers' pool including a sunshade.
Address: Zeithstraße 110, 53721 Siegburg
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays from 9.30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prices: 4 Euro for adults, 2.50 Euro for children from 6 to 16 years of age
Aggua Troisdorf
The outdoor pool at "Aggua Troisdorf" will remain open until Sunday, 17 September. In addition to the typical swimmers' and non-swimmers' pools, there is a diving pool as well as a paddling pool and a children's playground for younger guests. However, the kiosk at the outdoor pool has been closed since this week.
Address: Aggerdamm 22, 53840 Troisdorf
Opening hours: daily from 9 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.
Prices: 5 Euro for adults, 4 Euro for children up to 16 years of age
Bornheim indoor leisure pool
At Bornheim Swimming Pool, the outdoor pool area remains open until Sunday. Those who like can also play beach volleyball.
Address: Rilkestraße 3, 53332 Bornheim
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. (and additionally Wednesdays to Fridays from 6.30 a.m. to 8 a.m.), Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Prices: 6.90 Euro, reduced 4.60 Euro
Leisure pool in Bad Honnef
On the island of Grafenwerth, big and small swimming fans can also splash around until Sunday. In addition to a slide, visitors to the leisure pool can look forward to beach volleyball, beach soccer and a paddling pool.
Address: Grafenwerth Island, 53604 Honnef, Germany.
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Prices: 5 Euro, reduced rate 2.50 Euro
Hermann Weber Bad Eitorf
The outdoor pool area at Hermann Weber Bad Eitorf is open until Friday, 22 September. In addition to a spacious sunbathing lawn, there is a sun deck and some playground equipment.
Address: Am Eichelkamp 14, 53783 Eitorf
Opening hours: Mondays from 12 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays to Fridays from 7.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Prices: 4.50 Euro for adults, 3 Euro for children from 6 to 17 years of age
Further information can be found on the pool's homepage.
You can also splash around in one or two lakes or rivers in the surrounding area. However, the Rotter See in Troisdorf is currently temporarily closed due to blue-green algae.
(Original text: Christine Bähr; Translation: Mareike Graepel)