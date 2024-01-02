Hiking in and around Bonn These places in the region are perfect for a walk or hike
Bonn/Region · Getting out into the fresh air is great at any time of year, even in the cold winter months. We have put together some walking or hiking trails - in Bonn, on the Ahr, in the Siebengebirge, on the Sieg and in the Eifel for you to get out and about.
Bonn Waldau
Waldau in Bonn-Ippendorf is practically on the doorstep of many Bonn natives. With recreational areas and the municipal game reserve, there is plenty to explore. There are a few things visitors need to bear in mind. For example, the wild animals may only be fed with the appropriate food, which can be purchased at the game reserve. Dogs must be kept on a leash and if you want to observe the animals, you should be as quiet as possible.
Bonn biodiversity trail
If you'd like a guided walking tour when you’re there, follow the biodiversity trail, which has been running through Bonn's Stadtwald (city forest) since 2008, and which is particularly suitable for families with children. The trail runs for just over two kilometres along nine adventure stations and 15 information boards. There are explanations by the children's book character "Hase Felix" (Felix the hare). He makes it easy for children to understand how biodiverse the Waldau is. A map of the trail is available on the city of Bonn's website.
Siebengebirge
There are countless hiking trails in the Siebengebirge, each with its own charm and varying degrees of difficulty. Here we present two particularly beautiful routes:
The 10-hill view trail
This hiking trail is particularly suitable for experienced walkers. With a distance of almost 25 kilometres, the route follows various hiking trails that offer ten panoramic views of the hills and several forest views. The hike mainly involves short, steep climbs. There are several points of interest along the route: The Nachtigallental, the Petersberg and the Drachenfels are among the most famous on the route. Away from the observation points and popular sights, the route leads through deciduous forests and past orchards. The paths are another plus point. They are easy to walk on and mostly surfaced, so that they offer a good grip even in rainy weather and snowfall. It’s important to know that the path is not signposted, so you will need to have a physical or downloaded map of the route with you.
Königswinter - Margarethenhöhe and forest restaurants
The route around Margarethenhöhe is varied, passing by restaurants and inns, the Geisberg, the Schallenberg and the Rosenau. At under ten kilometres, it is not too long, and it is suitable for beginners. The path from Margarethenhöhe to the Milchhäuschen forest restaurant runs steadily downhill. The ascent to the main hiking trail only has small ascents and descents and should also be easy to manage. In addition to the hills along the way, there are also several restaurants along the route.
Sieg nature region
Hiking trails in the Sieg nature region also offer a wide range of difficulty levels and are aimed at a wide variety of hikers or walkers. There is something for anyone who wants to go on a hike or walk along the Sieg. Here are two of them in more detail:
Pulvermühlenweg - Windeck
The circular trail, which starts at Windeck Dattenfeld railway station, stretches for13 kilometres along the Pulvermühlenweg and through a quiet valley with streams. Walkers can also discover the eponymous powder mill along the way. You can see the old production building there and various stations provide information about how black powder was once produced in this area. The trail is particularly suitable for families with children, as well as for people with dogs.
Holzweg (wood trail) in Hennef
The wood trail in Hennef leads through a spruce forest, whose special ecosystem can be recognised primarily in the details of the forest. You can find mosses, mushrooms and lichens along the trail. The trail, which starts and ends at the Wanderparkplatz car park in Derenbachtal, is just over ten kilometres long. There are some short but challenging differences in altitude on the ascent and descent.
Ahrtal (Ahr valley)
The Ahr Valley is one of the most popular hiking regions in the area. Unfortunately, large parts were washed away during the flood disaster in July 2021, meaning that some paths are still closed. But there are still many walking tours that survived the flooding or that have re-opened, as Ahr-Tourismus reports on its website. Ahr-Tourismus would like to point out that there is only limited parking available on the hiking trails and that public transport should be used. In addition, certain paths may still be impaired. In addition to tours that connect two villages, there are also numerous circular routes in the Ahr Valley. Here are four suggestions.
Rotweinwanderweg (red wine trail)
One of the best-known routes is the Red Wine Hiking Trail, which winds its way from Altenahr to Bad Bodendorf. The route through the vineyard terraces is 36.4 kilometres long in total, with eleven individual stages ranging in length from 1.2 kilometres (Mayschoß - Rech) to 7.4 kilometres (Ahrweiler - Bad Neuenahr). Nominated as Germany's most beautiful hiking trail in 2022, the route offers wonderful views of the valley, the course of the River Ahr and the surrounding villages. The trail connects the individual wine villages and is signposted throughout. Accordingly, hikers have many opportunities to stop for refreshments or to warm up and recharge their batteries.
Bad Bodendorf - Panorama trail
With its views of the Ahr, Rhine and Eifel, the panorama trail offers views in all directions. The start and finish of the 7.8-kilometre route is the thermal outdoor pool in Bad Bodendorf. After climbing the Felsenturm, walkers are rewarded with a panoramic view of four valleys (Rhine Valley, Ahr Valley, Hellenbach Valley and Harbach Valley) and the town of Sinzig. Further along, the trail also offers views of Olbrück Castle and the Ahr valley. The trail, which is graded as easy, has been marked with a black P on a white background since last spring.
Adventure trail for kids
Under the motto "Mit Lotta durch die Weinberge" (With Lotta through the vineyards), there is a Children's Adventure Trail along the Ahr, which starts and ends at Ahrweiler Markt and is 2.8 kilometres long. There are nine adventure stations on the trail, which also leads into the vineyards, where Lotta the vineyard snail playfully tells children about the Ahr valley and about grapes.
Panorama trail Lind
The Panorama Trail, which starts and ends at the Hochkreuz car park in Lind, has an 'easy' difficulty level. Over 6.9 kilometres, the trail offers several vantage points that promise excellent views, especially on clear days.
Eifel
In the Eifel too there are countless walking and hiking trails suitable for beginners to more experienced hikers. From family-friendly routes and easy forest trails to weekend excursions: the Eifel offers a wide range of options. One of the best-known hiking trails in the Eifel is the Eifelsteig, which leads right across the Eifel from Aachen to Trier. Here are three other routes as suggestions.
Eiffel circular trail
With a length of two kilometres, this circular trail is particularly suitable for families with children. It starts at the Zülpicher Tor car park in Nideggen. From there, it leads around the famous rock and back to the starting point. Walkers have a great view from the roof of the Eifel.
Eifelleiter (Eifel ladder)
If you want to spend an entire weekend hiking, the Eifelleiter is perfect. At more than 53 kilometres, this hiking trail is one of the longest and can be divided into three stages. The trail begins in the Rhine Valley, leads through the Brohl Valley and ends in Adenau. The first stage begins in Bad Breisig and takes you almost 16 kilometres to Niederzissen. On the way there, you can enjoy impressive views of the Rhine and the Eifel. The trail then continues via Kempenich over the highest peak in the Eifel, the Hohe Acht, to Adenau.
Wildniss-Trail
The Wildniss-trail (wilderness trail) is divided into various stages. One of the easier ones is the fourth stage, which takes you through the northern part of the Eifel National Park. At just under 18 kilometres, this stage is significantly longer than the circular route, but the level of difficulty is still indicated as easy. Walkers reach an altitude of up to 430 metres here.
