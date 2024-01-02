Hiking in and around Bonn These places in the region are perfect for a walk or hike

This hiking trail is particularly suitable for experienced walkers. With a distance of almost 25 kilometres, the route follows various hiking trails that offer ten panoramic views of the hills and several forest views. The hike mainly involves short, steep climbs. There are several points of interest along the route: The Nachtigallental, the Petersberg and the Drachenfels are among the most famous on the route. Away from the observation points and popular sights, the route leads through deciduous forests and past orchards. The paths are another plus point. They are easy to walk on and mostly surfaced, so that they offer a good grip even in rainy weather and snowfall. It’s important to know that the path is not signposted, so you will need to have a physical or downloaded map of the route with you.