GA listed These restaurants in and around Bonn have goose on their menu
Bonn/Region · November traditionally marks the start of the goose season. Some restaurants in Bonn and the region once again offer special goose dishes. We provide an overview.
Count Belderbusch at Miel Castle
Goose is served with potato dumplings, red cabbage with cranberries, Brussels sprouts and marzipan apples at the Graf Belderbusch restaurant. Guests can order their goose in advance in the banqueting hall at Miel Castle.
Address: Schlossallee 1, 53913 Swisttal-Miel
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, food served from 12 to 9 pm, closed on Mondays
Contact: 02226 9078807, belderbusch.de
Redüttchen
The Redüttchen serves a goose dinner menu with flamed fillet of white halibut, oat-fed goose and yeast cakes. As a vegetarian alternative, you can order truffle tagliatelle instead of goose. This year, the restaurant will also be offering "Goose to go" from 11 November: Breast and drumsticks of the oat-fed goose can be picked up ready to serve with glazed chestnuts, red cabbage and potato dumplings. Information on reservations and prices can be found on the website.
Address: Kurfürstenallee 1, 53177 Bonn, Bad Godesberg
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 6 pm
Contact: 0228 688 988 40, info@reduettchen.de, reduettchen.de
Kleine Beethovenhalle
The Kleine Beethovenhalle in Muffendorf has been serving whole geese for parties of four or more since 1 November. Served with dumplings, homemade red cabbage, chestnuts and cranberries. On request, the goose dinner can be followed by baked apples. Bookings should be made one week in advance.
Address: Muffendorfer Hauptstraße 22, 53177 Bonn
Opening hours: November and December: Wednesday to Sunday from 6 to 11 pm
Contact: 0228 / 369 961 70; www.kleine-beethovenhalle.de
Bundeshäuschen
From 1 November, the Bundeshäuschen café and restaurant offers goose specialities such as Old German-style goose leg and goose breast with blueberry and honey sauce. Whole geese are available to pre-order. Goose "to go" with or without side dishes can also be pre-ordered at the Bundeshäuschen.
Address: Oberkasseler Ufer 4, 53227 Bonn
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday11.30 am to 8 pm (food served until 7.30 pm)
Restaurant Sebastianushof
The Sebastianushof hotel and restaurant in Bad Godesberg has been serving goose for almost fifty years. The seasonal menu includes goose drumsticks with red cabbage and potato dumplings. If ordered in advance (at least two days in advance), a whole goose for four people is available with red cabbage and dumplings and, on request, glazed chestnuts. The offer is valid until 23 December
Address: Waldburgstr: Waldburgstr. 34, 53177 Bad-Godesberg
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm
Contact: 0228 9511400, info@sebastianushof.de
Gasthaus Nolden
This traditional inn has been owned by the Nolden family since 1904 and is now run by the fourth generation. Oven-fresh goose drumsticks with homemade red cabbage, chestnuts, dumplings and baked apples are served daily. Stewed goose drumsticks, goose breast and whole geese are available to pre-order (at least four days in advance).
Address: Magdalenenstraße 33, 53121 Bonn
Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday 11.30 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9.30 pm (kitchen hours), closed on Tuesday
Contact: 0228 / 623304, kontakt@gasthaus-nolden.de
Rheinaue Park Restaurant
By the open fireplace and directly in the Rheinaue park, the restaurant of the same name offers roast goose liver, oven-fresh goose with red cabbage with raspberries, and potato dumplings. It is also possible to order a whole goose with side dishes in advance.
Address: Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn
Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 12 to 2.30 pm and 6 to 9.30 pm (kitchen hours), Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 12 noon onwards
Contact: 0228 / 37 40 30, parkrestaurant@rheinaue.de
Gasthaus Waldau
In the heart of Bonn's city forest, Gasthaus Waldau serves goose breast or goose drumsticks with orange sauce, red cabbage, chestnuts and dumplings. Game dishes and a vegetarian option are also on the menu for November and December.
Address: An der Waldau 50, 53127 Bonn
Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday 12pm to 11pm, Sunday 10am to 11pm
Contact: 0228 / 20 72 70 00, info@waldau-restaurant.de
This is a list of restaurants that does not claim to be exhaustive or based on objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. Is something missing from the list? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.