GA listed These restaurants in and around Bonn have goose on their menu

The Redüttchen serves a goose dinner menu with flamed fillet of white halibut, oat-fed goose and yeast cakes. As a vegetarian alternative, you can order truffle tagliatelle instead of goose. This year, the restaurant will also be offering "Goose to go" from 11 November: Breast and drumsticks of the oat-fed goose can be picked up ready to serve with glazed chestnuts, red cabbage and potato dumplings. Information on reservations and prices can be found on the website.