GA listed These snack bars in Bonn have cult status
Bonn/Region · Whether it's burgers, fries, schnitzel, gyros or kebabs: you don't have to look far if you fancy a snack in Bonn. Many of Bonn's takeaways have already achieved cult status among the fans. The GA lists popular snack bars.
Imbiss Karl
You can get sausages, schnitzel, French fries and chicken dishes at "Imbiss Karl" in Bonn-Beuel. Every day, they offer one dish at particularly low prices. In an interview with the GA last year, owner Peter Paetz stated that he would retire at the end of this year. One reason for this is that his landlord is terminating his contract as the building is to be converted.
- Address: Hans-Böckler-Strasse 14, 53225 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 11.30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., closed on Sunday and public holidays.
- Internet: www.imbisskarl.de
Cala-Dor
For over 30 years, the cult pizzeria "Cala-Dor" has been the place to go when hunger strikes in the middle of the night. It’s open until late every day. Early birds can even get pizza instead of bread rolls for breakfast until 5 a.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. on Saturday. The cult snack bar has a wide range of pizza varieties at small prices at two locations.
- Address: Wesselstraße 4 and Sterntorbrücke 2, 53113 Bonn.
- Opening hours Sterntorbrücke: Sunday to Wednesday from 12 noon to 2 a.m., Thursday from 12 noon to 1 a.m., Friday from 12 noon to 5 a.m. and Saturday from 12 to 6 a.m.
- Opening hours Wesselstraße: Sunday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.
- Internet: www.calador-pizzeria.de
Bönnsche Imbiss
The Bönnsche Imbiss is a familiar name to many Bonn residents. Its cult dish is Currywurst (curried sausage) with fries. The curry sauce can be ordered in various degrees of spiciness from "slightly spicy" to "super extremely spicy".
- Address: Königswinterer Straße 527, 53227 Bonn-Oberkassel.
- Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday closed.
- Internet: boennsche-imbiss.de
Snack bar Klassen
Home cooking is the order of the day at "Imbiss Klassen" in Bonn's Nordstadt. The dishes are freshly prepared. The snack bar offers daily specials, which are adapted to the season.
- Address: Bornheimer Straße 145, 53119 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Athena Grill
If you're craving Greek gyros, you should pay a visit to the "Athena Grill". In addition to gyros, the snack bar in Bonn's Südstadt also serves pizza, pasta and fish dishes. On the website of the snack bar, you can find the locations from which it obtains its goods. The "Athena Grill" also delivers food to your home.
- Address: Bonner Talweg 117, 53113 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Friday 12 noon to 8:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday closed.
- Internet: www.athena-grill.de
Mykonos Grill
The Mykonos Grill in Rüngsdorf also offers Greek food. Chef Janni, who can look back on more than 35 years of gastronomic experience, offers classic gyros and grilled dishes as well as snack classics. Salads and starters are not neglected here either.
- Address: Am Römerplatz 9, 53173 Bonn-Rüngsdorf.
- Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11.30 a.m. to 10 p.m., public holidays 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday.
- Internet: www.mykonos-bonn.de
Der Grieche
As the name suggests, "Der Grieche" is another snack bar offering Greek specialities. These include gyros, grilled specialities and schnitzel, but you can also get classic German dishes such as currywurst. All meals can be ordered by phone and picked up on site.
- Address: Pützchens Chaussee 162, 53229 Bonn-Pützchen.
- Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11.30 a.m. to 10.30 p.m., Sunday and public holidays 12 p.m. to 10.30 p.m., closed Monday
- Internet: www.der-grieche-puetzchen.de
Nazar
The Turkish snack bar "Nazar" has been in Bonn since 1998, and the family business is now represented at two locations in Bonn. Doner kebabs and lahmacun are served in homemade bread, because "Nazar" is not only a snack bar, but also a bakery. In addition, many other Turkish specialities such as baklava and simit are on the menu.
- Address: Kölnstraße 100, 53111 Bonn and Koblenzer Straße 7, 53173 Bonn-Bad Godesberg.
- Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to midnight (Kölnstraße), Monday to Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight (Koblenzer Straße).
- Internet: www.nazar-bonn.de
Shalimar
Owner Ranshid has been serving Pakistani specialities at "Shalimar" in Bad Godesberg for 32 years. Curry fans get their money's worth with his large portions and the option of seconds.
- Address: Alte Bahnhofstraße 34, 53173 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Internet: www.facebook.com/pages/Shalimar-Pakistanische-Spezialitäten
Frittebud
Whether "old school classics" like french fries, currywurst and frikandel or burger variations: Frittebud has a real snack bar feeling. The takeaway in Bonn's Nordstadt also offers a daily lunch menu.
- Address: Franzstraße 42, 53111 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday closed.
- Internet: www.frittebud.com
And these snack bars are recommended by GA readers:
Zorba's Grill
Address: Annaberger Straße 171, 53175 Bonn
Döner House Bonn
Address: Heerstraße 119, 53111 Bonn
Pizza Castle
Address: Reichsstraße 50, 53125 Bonn
Pascal's Grill
Address: Rochusstraße 243, 53123 Bonn
Pützchens Häuschen - Greek grill restaurant
Address: Pützchens Chaussee 185, 53229 Bonn
Agora
Address: Endenicher Str. 294, 53121 Bonn
City-Express
Address: Bornheimer Str. 56, 53111 Bonn
This is a list of snack bars in Bonn which does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a snack bar missing from the list? Send us an e-mail at online@ga.de. (ga)