Overview of the 160 vendors These stalls will be at the Bonn Christmas Market in 2023

Bonn · Once again, the Bonn Christmas market has attracted many stallholders. Almost 160 vendors will be spread out on Münsterplatz and in the city centre. Here, at a glance, is everything you need to know.
On 24 November, district mayor Jochen Reeh-Schall will open the Christmas market in Bonn. According to the city of Bonn, the city centre will be transformed into a glittering city of stalls for a total of 29 days, with plenty of offers from vendors, restaurateurs and craftspeople. The Bonn Christmas market will be spread across Münsterplatz, Bottlerplatz and Friedensplatz as well as Windeckstraße and Vivatsgasse. Poststraße and Remigiusplatz will also be involved in the pre-Christmas hustle and bustle.
The market will remain open until 23 December. Craft and Christmas items can be purchased daily from 11 am to 9 pm. Food and drink vendors will be open half an hour longer from Sunday to Thursday and until 10.30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be no activity at the Christmas market on Totensonntag (Sunday of the Dead), which is on 26 November.
Bonn Christmas market: arts and crafts and popular classics
Traditionally, the offer focuses on handicrafts and Christmas items. Of course, the culinary offerings are not to be ignored either. The 160 or so vendors include numerous stalls that Bonn residents will recognise from last year. These include the two-storey horse-drawn carousel "The Grand Carousel" and the drinks bar "Der Bonner Weihnachtsbaum", which is located on the ground floor of a 25-metre-high artificial fir tree.
The handcrafted goods on offer include old-fashioned tin toys, traditional glass art, ceramics, wickerwork, calligraphy articles, beekeeping products, regional bottled beers, mustard products, wooden gifts, jewellery, leather and furs, natural cosmetics and model kits.
In addition to classics such as potato pancakes and bratwurst, the gastronomic offer includes ham and cheese specialities, pretzel pastries, Hungarian langos, cheesy pasta and fish specialities such as flame-cured salmon. The sweet dishes on offer include baked apples, waffles, crêpes, Mutzen, poffertjes and churros.
According to the city, hand tailored clothes, children's clothing made from organic fabrics, rapeseed cushions and Belgian praline specialities are new or back after a long break. The goods on offer at the market will be predominantly locally sourced. Food and drink stalls will use reusable crockery. The city also emphasises that sustainable packaging and energy-saving LED technology will be used to light the Christmas market.
To ensure security, uniformed foot patrols from the police will be on the move more frequently at the Bonn Christmas market. The police mobile, the "Wache Weihnachtsmarkt", will once again be stationed next to the main portal of Bonn Minster Church and will serve as a contact point. The city's public order service will again be represented with a contact point in Vivatsgasse under the "Kleiner Hain".
As announced by the city, the police will also deploy their video surveillance system at particularly crime-relevant times, as they did last year. In addition, a private security service will patrol the Christmas market site at night and keep a fire safety watch at the same time.
Childcare programme for children at the Bonn Christmas market
If you are interested in stories, anecdotes or learning about special customs, the city of Bonn offers guided tours under the name "Weihnachtliches Bonn". These are every Friday at 3 pm from 24 November to 22 December. The tour of the Christmas market lasts two hours.
Children aged six to 14 can play, paint and do handicrafts in the "Christmas House" on Münsterplatz under qualified guidance and supervision. The free programme is available on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 pm to 8 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 pm to 7 pm. Further information can be found at www.weihnachtshaus-bonn.de.
(Original text: Jonas Dirker; Translation: Jean Lennox)