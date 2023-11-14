Overview of the 160 vendors These stalls will be at the Bonn Christmas Market in 2023

On 24 November, district mayor Jochen Reeh-Schall will open the Christmas market in Bonn. According to the city of Bonn, the city centre will be transformed into a glittering city of stalls for a total of 29 days, with plenty of offers from vendors, restaurateurs and craftspeople. The Bonn Christmas market will be spread across Münsterplatz, Bottlerplatz and Friedensplatz as well as Windeckstraße and Vivatsgasse. Poststraße and Remigiusplatz will also be involved in the pre-Christmas hustle and bustle.