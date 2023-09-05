Incident in Königswinter Thief breaks open locker in sauna park and steals car
Königswinter · The Bonn police are using a photo from a surveillance camera to search for a suspect. He allegedly broke open a locker in the sauna park in Königswinter and then stole a car.
Bonn police are using photos from a surveillance camera to search for a suspect who broke into a locker at the sauna park in Königswinter on 10 June. He is suspected of having forced open a locker in the changing area of the sauna park in Königswinter on 10 June 2023 and of having stolen a mobile phone and a car key. The man is said to have used the key to steal a car, with which he fled.The police are searching for this man. He is suspected of having stolen a car.
Since their investigations so far have been inconclusive, the Bonn police force has now published a photo of the suspect and is asking for information from the public.
Anyone who can provide information about the man is asked to call 0228/150 or send an e-mail to kk13.bonn@polizei.nrw.de.