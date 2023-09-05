Incident in Königswinter Thief breaks open locker in sauna park and steals car

Bonn police are using photos from a surveillance camera to search for a suspect who broke into a locker at the sauna park in Königswinter on 10 June. He is suspected of having forced open a locker in the changing area of the sauna park in Königswinter on 10 June 2023 and of having stolen a mobile phone and a car key. The man is said to have used the key to steal a car, with which he fled.The police are searching for this man. He is suspected of having stolen a car.