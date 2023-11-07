Winegrowers powerless Thieves steal tonnes of grapes from vineyard in the Ahr valley

"Federweißer is sold on all major thoroughfares in autumn, and I can imagine that it doesn't go through the accounts," says Linden, suspecting that the stolen goods are processed and sold illegally in order to make a quick buck. With the lack of comprehensive controls, this is a logical conclusion. Hubert Pauly thinks there may be a connection with the influx of people from Eastern European regions. "Most of the people there come from farming backgrounds and have always used the produce from their gardens for their own consumption," he says. However, he makes it clear that this is just speculation and that he does not want to and cannot accuse anyone. It is unlikely that we will ever find out who ultimately harvested the grapes, as the public prosecutor's office has already informed the Bad Neuenahr winegrower that the case has been dropped due to a lack of any prospect of success.