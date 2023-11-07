Winegrowers powerless Thieves steal tonnes of grapes from vineyard in the Ahr valley
Ahr Valley · The damage runs into tens of thousands. This time, Marc Linden's Sonnenberg vineyard was hit. The winegrowers on the Ahr can do little to defend themselves against grape thieves. The police are in the dark.
There have been several grape thefts in the Ahr Valley over the past few years. In most cases, entire vineyards have been harvested. The latest victim is Sonnenberg vineyard in Bad Neuenahr, where around 2000 litres of white wine are now missing from the cellar. Two and a half tonnes of grapes were stolen from its vineyard in the Ahrweiler Ursulinengarten. Winegrower Marc Linden estimates the damage at 18,500 euros.
The harvest could hardly have started better for Linden. The roughly quarter-hectare vineyard in the Ahrweiler Ursulinengarten was full of white Solaris grapes. A final sample at the end of August showed excellent levels of sugar. Marc Linden had already planned a lot with the expected quantity of around 2000 litres, because Solaris is not just a good basic variety for a country wine. So the vines were covered with nets, because "the birds also know where the sweetest grapes hang," says the winegrower. The nets are of little use against hikers, but they usually only pick one grape. This is actually forbidden, but not penalised in the Ahr Valley tourist area. "The delicious grapes are more like an advert for the region," says winegrowing president Hubert Pauly with a twinkle in his eye.
He too is concerned about the massive theft of grapes, but also makes it clear: "It doesn't happen too often here in the Ahr Valley; the Pfalz or Rheinhessen are more likely to be affected. In the large wine-growing regions, it sometimes happens that harvest workers with the large machines accidentally harvest in the wrong plot."
Entire area swept clean
This is of little comfort to winemaker Marc Linden, at least this year. When the first harvest helpers arrived at the Sonnenberg vineyard a few days after the last grape quality was measured, the winemaker immediately sent them to the Ursuline garden to pick the Solaris. It was a sobering experience when he received a call from the vineyard a short time later: "Boss, the grapes are gone and all the nets have been opened." The damage was extensive, the entire 2500 square metre vineyard had been stripped of all but a few grapes. "Professionals were at work here," Linden is certain. For him, it was a clear case: "The vineyard near the Ahrhut's Martinsfeuerstelle is easily accessible along farm tracks. The grapes there fit into two large vats, so you only need a small tractor with a trailer or two vans, each with three people. And then the vineyard is soon harvested."
Linden suspects that the grape thieves came at night, as there was a full moon at the time of the theft. There was no need for torches, which could have been seen from the valley. The fact that a few grapes were forgotten could support the winegrower's theory. But Hubert Pauly thinks it is more likely that the grapes were stolen during the day. Harvesting takes place everywhere and nobody checks the harvest workers, he says.
Whatever the case, the Sonnenberg winery is now missing around 2000 litres of wine and one of the large steel tanks will remain empty. Marc Linden had no choice but to document the theft on camera, report it to the police, calculate the damage and report it to the wine inspectorate.
Keeps for a day if well-chilled
So who can use 2500 kilograms of grapes that need to be processed quickly? Here too, speculation is rife. The grapes can keep for a day if well chilled, but then have to be processed. It can hardly be "fellow winegrowers" who deliver to co-operatives, because then there would be deviations in the harvest quantities and questions would be raised. But if the thief, whether a winegrower or a non-vintner with the appropriate equipment, turns the wine into Federweißer (partially fermented young wine), which is not particularly difficult, things look very different.
"Federweißer is sold on all major thoroughfares in autumn, and I can imagine that it doesn't go through the accounts," says Linden, suspecting that the stolen goods are processed and sold illegally in order to make a quick buck. With the lack of comprehensive controls, this is a logical conclusion. Hubert Pauly thinks there may be a connection with the influx of people from Eastern European regions. "Most of the people there come from farming backgrounds and have always used the produce from their gardens for their own consumption," he says. However, he makes it clear that this is just speculation and that he does not want to and cannot accuse anyone. It is unlikely that we will ever find out who ultimately harvested the grapes, as the public prosecutor's office has already informed the Bad Neuenahr winegrower that the case has been dropped due to a lack of any prospect of success.
"We've always been lucky so far, but this year we've been hit hard," Linden summarises. In addition to the stolen grapes, a power cable costing around 10,000 euros was stolen in July after the Burgundy Festival. Also, he had ordered and paid for accommodation containers for the harvest workers, but the supplier suddenly no longer existed. And there were break-ins and thefts from storage facilities on the farm.
