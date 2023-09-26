Tax return, WhatsApp, autumn holidays Things that change in October

Your tax returns for 2022 are due in October. The official deadline is actually 30 September 2023 - but that's a Saturday. This means that you must submit your tax returns to the tax office on the next working day, 2 October 2023 at the latest. This deadline applies to people who do their tax returns themselves. If you use a professional Steuerberater (tax advisor), the deadline is 31 July 2024.