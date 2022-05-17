"Every positive case has an immediate consequence" : This is how the Bonn Theatre deals with Corona uncertainties

The series of cancellations began at the end of 2021 with the cancellation of the opera "Hansel and Gretel" at the opera house. Foto: Theater Bonn/Thilo Beu

Bonn Whenever performances are cancelled at the theatre, disappointment spreads: among the audience and the artists. Bernhard Helmich, general director of the theatre in Bonn, explains why uncertainty has been part of everyday theatre life since the beginning of the pandemic.

It is not often that Bernhard Helmich reveals his helplessness. But the successful and self-confident general director of the Bonn theatre has been confronted with 67 cancellations so far in opera, drama and dance since December 2021. "Every positive case has an immediate consequence," he says. This, he says, leads to short-term cancellations that cannot be influenced from the outside; hence the feeling of helplessness. He does not like to be reproached for a lack of flexibility and a lack of imagination in redisposition. If an infection is detected in the ensemble, "you can no longer react". Uncertainty is part of everyday life: "We never know in the morning what will happen in the evening. No one can simply be replaced, which is what distinguishes a theatre from public authorities and commercial enterprises.

"The need for explanation is becoming greater and greater"

Of course, his house could provide two-person plays or recitals, he concedes, distancing himself from the idea in the same breath. "People go to a particular play specifically," he is convinced. They would not be helped by a narrow substitute offer. The series of cancellations has not led to anger, but to questions from the audience: "The need for explanation is increasing." The theatre box office and operations office are particularly challenged, in his words a "gigantic burden“.

Helmich points to key elements of running a theatre. "Every role in every play is cast only once," he notes. In the case of the musical "Chicago", a working Plan B would have to have twice the number of actors ready - and two bands. Rehearsal times would increase and the costs per production would rise massively. Corona has hit all the stages in Germany, which is why it is difficult to find personnel replacements, for example, chorus helpers.

The cancellations are the result of "uninterrupted test monitoring". The Unfallkasse Nordrhein-Westfalen, a municipal insurer, obliges the theatres to carry out daily tests. No case remains undetected.

Reasonable fear of Corona impact on Bonn Theatre

Helmich understands the disappointment of the audience and articulates the justified concern "whether we can stop this, whether people will return as planned". Despite a "fantastic autumn", his theatre is "not yet where we were three years ago" in terms of audience numbers. However, he is satisfied: "Istanbul" and "Rethinking the World" were the best in the theatre and "Die Fledermaus" in the opera. Economically, the theatre is in a satisfactory position with "decent income“.

Mixed feelings

The 2021/22 season ends at the end of June. Looking into the crystal ball and at the coming autumn causes Helmisch mixed feelings. At the moment, he is "not really emotionally prepared for pure optimism". Another Corona season seems like a horror scenario to him: "Then the theatre would look different." Cost increases for heating, wood and steel are programmed, he is aware - stage sets will automatically become more expensive. The travel costs for guests will rise, as will the minimum fees. Helmich hopes that he can "still manage it all". The programme is planned, "everything is fixed". However, it cannot be ruled out that the story with Corona - with whatever mutation - will be repeated. Helmich: "That worries me a bit.

Original text: Dietmar Kanthak