Shopping before the festive days : This is how the supermarkets in Bonn open on Christmas Eve

Shopkeepers of shops that are allowed to open in principle may decide individually whether to work on Christmas Eve. Many shops in the region close at 2 p.m. at the latest. Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe

Christmas Eve falls on a Friday this year. Therefore, most supermarkets will be open for the time being. We give an overview of where you can shop in Bonn on the days before Christmas and on 24 December

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Christmas Eve falls on a Friday this year. Therefore, most supermarkets will be open for the time being. We give an overview of where you can shop in Bonn on the days before Christmas and on 24 December.

There tends to be a lot of activity between the food shelves and in the aisles in supermarkets during the Christmas season. This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Friday. This means that customers in Bonn can still make a quick run on 24 December if they are short of groceries for the holidays. The next shopping will then only be possible again on the Monday after Christmas.

These are the opening hours of supermarkets in Bonn on Christmas Eve:

Shopkeepers of shops that are allowed to open in principle may decide individually whether to work on Christmas Eve. Many shops in the region close at 2 p.m. at the latest.

REWE: On Christmas Eve, REWE stores close at 2 p.m. at the latest, according to a Rewe spokesperson. Customers can check online at what time the shops in Bonn open on Christmas Eve.

Penny: The Penny stores belonging to the Rewe Group will be open from 7 am to 2 pm on Christmas Eve. The only exception is the branch at Frankenbad, which opens one hour later at 8 am.

Edeka: At the Edeka shops, each store may decide for itself when to open and close. In Endenich and on the Hardtberg, Edeka Vogl is represented with one fresh food centre each. On Christmas Eve, customers can do their shopping there from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. - one hour earlier than usual, so that the crowds can be eased. On Lievelingsweg and Bornheimer Straße, as well as in Alfter and Bad Godesberg, the Edeka Mohr fresh food centres will also be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 24 December. Edeka Kipping on Römerstraße opens one hour later at 8 am and closes at 2 pm, the branch on Clemensstraße opens at 7:30 am and closes at 2 pm. From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., shopping is available at Edeka Lange on Mirecourtstraße in Beuel. Edeka Bachem on Sternenburgstraße in Poppelsdorf has not yet decided, but will probably be open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the branch. The Edeka in Dottendorf on Karl-Barth-Straße opens at 7 a.m. and then closes at 2 p.m.as well.

Aldi-Süd: The Aldi branches in Bonn will be open until 2 p.m. on 24 December, according to the company's press office. The opening hours on Christmas Eve can also be looked up online for each branch in Bonn.

Kaufland: Kaufland on Oppelner Straße in Bonn-Tannenbusch will be open from 7 am to 2 pm on Christmas Eve.

Lidl: Almost all Lidl shops will be open from 7 a.m. on 24 December, writes the Lidl Germany press office. The closing times are based on the NRW Opening Hours Act, which states that sales outlets must close by 2 p.m. at the latest on Christmas Eve. The detailed opening hours will also be displayed on a sign at the entrance of each shop in the course of the coming week. The opening hours of Lidl shops in Bonn on Christmas Eve will soon be available on the website.

Netto has not yet commented on the opening hours on Christmas Eve in Bonn.

(Original text: g; translation: Mareike Graepel)