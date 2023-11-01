Cell-Broadcast and Disney+ This is what changes for consumers in November
Bonn · Cell-Broadcast for older mobile phones, a new subscription model at the streaming service provider Disney+ and restrictions in rail traffic between Bonn and Cologne: Just as every month, there are some changes for us all in November. We provide an overview.
In November 2023, we will once again be faced with a few changes. We have compiled the most important ones.
Changes to the digital pin for ID cards and passports
You used to have to go along to the local authorities, but now you can do it online: From November, you no longer have to make an appointment with the authorities and go in person to confirm that you have received the PIN for using your ID card or passport online.
About two weeks after applying for your ID card, you will receive a letter with a PIN code. You do not have to confirm this by signing at the official office, as was previously the case, but can do so with a click. Afterwards, you will receive your ID card at an ID pick-up machine - without an appointment. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Home Affairs, the vending machines will function in a similar way to post stations. You receive an individual code from the respective office, with which you can pick up your ID document from a locked box.
Immigration for skilled workers will become easier
Earnings limits for holders of the so-called EU Blue Card will be lowered for skilled workers from third countries who have a university degree. In addition, the list of so-called "bottleneck professions" that can be used to apply for a residence permit will be extended. For skilled workers with vocational training or a university degree, the immigrant's occupation does not have to be related to his or her training or degree for them to qualify for a residence title - but exceptions apply for certain professions.
Last "Wetten, dass...?" with host Thomas Gottschalk
On 25 November, ZDF will broadcast the last episode of "Wetten, dass...?" with Thomas Gottschalk. The presenter is stepping down after 36 years. According to ZDF, the 73-year-old will host his last show without co-presenter Michelle Hunziker. It is not yet clear what will happen to the programme afterwards.
Stamps with special motifs
- The Federal Ministry of Finance issues about 50 stamps with special motifs every year. In November, we will be able to buy stamps on four different topics:
- "Weihnachten" (Christmas) - The angel's message: The Saviour is born to you today
- "100th birthday of Vicco von Bülow - (German comedian) Loriot".
- Series: "Historic Buildings in Germany" - Brandenburg Gate
- Series: "Superheroes" - Captain Marvel
Cell-Broadcast for older mobile phones
Since February 2023, mobile phones have been able to receive emergency alerts without an additional app. According to Vodafone, older smartphones will also receive warnings via Cell-Broadcast 919 from November. However, the messages will then only be in German.
Electronic Arts takes Fifa game servers offline
From 6 November games manufacturer Electronic Arts (EA) will discontinue online support for four Fifa games. These include: Fifa 18, Fifa 19, Fifa 20 and Fifa 21. Playing online together with other users will no longer be possible.
Fodder for nostalgics and nerds: The video game console Atari 2600, which was widely used in the 1980s, is coming back. The new edition will be available in Germany from 17 November.
Disney+ is getting more expensive
The streaming service provider Disney+ is raising its prices. In the process, Disney is offering three different subscription models. From 1 November, you can choose between Premium (11.99 euros per month), Standard (8.99 euros per month) and Standard with advertising (5.99 per month). However, 4k films and Dolby Atmos will then only be available to Premium subscribers. Standard subscribers will have to make do with Full HD and Dolby Surround. Downloading films and series for offline streaming is still possible, as are two simultaneous streams. For the Standard subscription model with advertising, however, offline streaming is no longer available.
Deadline for changing car insurance
The deadline for switching car insurance is 30 November. Notice of termination must be received at least one month before the end of the term. Without notice, your car insurance policy will be extended by one year. Consumers should carefully compare the prices of the different insurance companies.
The new session begins
On 11 November at 11.11 a.m. the new "Karnevalssession" (carnival season) begins. In Cologne Carnival, the motto this year is: "Wat e Theater - wat e Jeckespill" ("What a theatre - what a joke"). The start of the season will also be celebrated in Bonn with several events. As the day falls on a Saturday this year, even more visitors than usual are expected, especially in Cologne.
Bonn Christmas Market opens its doors
Tranquil lights, the scent of mulled wine and decorated stalls: from 24 November, Bonn's Christmas market will once again attract countless visitors to the city centre. The Christmas market will be open until 23 December.
Rail services between Bonn and Cologne
Since 13 October, Deutsche Bahn has been continuing work on the "Linker Rhein" (left Rhine) electronic signal box. The work will lead to timetable changes in local traffic and make it necessary for travellers to use substitute bus services, for example between Cologne Central Station and Brühl. The changes will affect the RE 5, RE 8, RB 26, RB 30 and RB 48 routes, for example. There will also be an impact on long-distance services. The work is scheduled to end on 10 November.
On 9 November, the train drivers' union GDL and Deutsche Bahn will negotiate for the first time in the current round of collective bargaining. GDL leader Claus Weselsky does not want to waste time with warning strikes and wants members to vote quickly on indefinite strikes. It is unclear whether there will be work stoppages in November.
(Original text: Wiebke Elges; Translation: Jean Lennox)