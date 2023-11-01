Cell-Broadcast and Disney+ This is what changes for consumers in November

About two weeks after applying for your ID card, you will receive a letter with a PIN code. You do not have to confirm this by signing at the official office, as was previously the case, but can do so with a click. Afterwards, you will receive your ID card at an ID pick-up machine - without an appointment. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Home Affairs, the vending machines will function in a similar way to post stations. You receive an individual code from the respective office, with which you can pick up your ID document from a locked box.