Project in Bonn-Endenich : This is what lies behind the construction work on the Knauber site

This image shows what the new multi-storey car park on the Knauber site could look like. Photo: Knauber Foto: Knauber

Endenich Construction work is currently underway on the Knauber site in Bonn. In addition to the company headquarters, DIY store Bauhaus and a gourmet food mall are also located there. Knauber managing director Oliver Sondermann reveals the company's plans.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Construction work has begun on a new multistorey car park on the Knauber site in Endenich. Knauber's Managing Director Oliver Sondermann explains that the old car park had to be demolished for various reasons. For instance, the old car park needed to be renovated, the size of the parking spaces was no longer up to date, and the statics of the building did not allow for an extension.

Up to now, the car park had a ground level and an upper level. The new building will have three levels, so that there will be 333 parking spaces eventually - including some for families and some wheelchair accessible. They will be available for use by employees of the Knauber headquarters as well as customers of Bauhaus and the gourmet food mall, which are also located on the site.

Knauber plans to build a photovoltaic system on the roof of the car park. Among other things, it will supply energy to the 16 parking spaces intended for e-cars. The number of these parking spaces could be increased in the future; 111 are designed in such a way that they could be equipped with a charging station. In addition, there will be parking spaces for cargo bikes, and e-bikes can also be charged.

"This is all part of a master plan for the sustainable development of the property," says Sondermann. "The system on the car park roof is part of a larger photovoltaic system." The energy generated is not only to be used for e-mobility, but also to cover the energy needs of the other buildings.

Knauber in Bonn: Buildings to be renovated for energy efficiency

In addition, Knauber wants to renovate the offices and the store, which is rented to Bauhaus, in terms of energy efficiency, says Sondermann. The roofs are to be brought up to today's standards, and parts of them will be greened. The same applies to the façades. The Knauber petrol station has already been demolished, and Knauber wants to create additional parking spaces and green areas at its former location. There are also plans to use the site for sustainable energy production, says Sondermann. However, a definitive decision has not yet been made.

Construction work for the new car park has already begun. The company expects it to be completed by the end of 2023. There have also been recent changes elsewhere on the Knauber site. After two weeks of reconstruction, the gourmet food mall at Bauhaus has been fully operational again since last week. The Bornheimer Biohof Bursch not only brings fruit and vegetables, but also products from the bakery and farm shop. The new branch opened on 16 January. Its predecessor, Obst Orth, had closed the stand on 31 December.

Knauber had sold its garden and leisure stores to the Bauhaus chain in 2020. Bauhaus took over the shops in Endenich, Ahrweiler, Bergisch Gladbach and Pulheim. Knauber had announced at the time that the company wanted to concentrate on energy trading in the future. The stores in Bad Godesberg and Troisdorf were closed.