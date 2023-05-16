A varied programme This is what to expect at the ninth Kirchennacht in Bonn
Bonn · Next Friday is the ninth Kirchennacht (Church Night) in Bonn. Many places of worship from different denominations will offer a varied programme ranging from acrobatics to climbing the church tower.
Little angels on the forecourt of the Kreuzkirche show the way to the entrance. An invitation for Friday, when the ninth Bonn Kirchennacht will be opened there. In the church pavilion right next door, you can drink a "Blue Angel", a cocktail with gin, Blue Caracao, sparkling wine and lemon juice. You can paint angels in the Pauluskirche (church of St. Paul), and in Bad Godesberg a performance artist will float through the church as an angel on a suspended vertical cloth. So the title of this year's event is hardly surprising: what you get to see is a "Nacht der Engel" (Night of Angels).
The organisers from the Association of Christian Churches (ACK) invite you to "church hopping" on Friday, 19 May. But if you want to see everything, you have to hop in very short intervals. There are 35 churches across the Bonn area, with seven denominations including all the Orthodox churches taking part.
For the first time, the Russian Orthodox church is also on the programme. Last February already, it emphasised that it would remain politically neutral and thus continue to be a contact point for Russians and Ukrainians alike. You can visit the church in Bad Godesberg on Friday evening.
Ascent of the tower in the Kreuzkirche
Some churches offer tower ascents, including the Kreuzkirche, which is why part of Monday’s Kirchennacht press conference took place up there. If you feel like climbing the 105 steps, you can stay right there after the grand opening on the X-tra square. From 6 p.m. Cologne harpist Konstanze Jarczyk will play, and Superintendent Dietmar Pistorius, City Dean Wolfgang Picken, ACK Chair Esther Runkel and others will speak.
A spectacular event sees the Bonn fire brigade come along with a ladder truck so that an angel can speak from a dizzy height. Performance artist Carismo has just as much of a show value, and can be seen from 7 p.m. in Sankt Marien in Bad Godesberg. Poetry slammer Julius Esser is coming to the Protestant Johanneskirche in Bad Godesberg at 8 p.m., Peter Bortfeld and Christian Padberg are playing in the Röttgen Thomaskirche, in the Schlosskirche you can hear pianist Thomas Schinkel and singer Schirin Partowi, and so forth.
In addition to concerts, there will be readings, a musical light show in Sankt Joseph in the north of Bonn, a church service followed by a bonfire in Sankt Sebastianus in Poppelsdorf, a pilgrimage with candles through the Altstadt with a stop at the Gertrudiskapelle chapel and much more.
Picture book cinema for children
There will be a picture book cinema for children in Pauluskirche Church in Friesdorf. In Sankt Marien in the Altstadt, you can listen to stories about angels being read aloud, and in the Old Catholic Namen-Jesu Kirche, children can look for angels.
At the weekend, Bonn‘s Münster will receive relics of Thérèse of Lilieux and her parents and will organise a "Holy Walk" in the footsteps of the saints. Not far from there is the Helenenkapelle, which is rarely if ever open, but on church night it is: from 6 p.m. you can come into contact with Bonn's queer community there. And in the Lutherkirche, soldiers will speak about their traumatic war experiences.
Many of the 159 events of the church night must remain unmentioned here. But you can view the programme at www.bonnerkirchennacht.de and filter it by topic, time or venue. In addition, there is information on social media channels with which the organisers want to reach target groups "that do not belong to the normal church clientele", says the Protestant pastor Joachim Gerhardt.
Everyone is invited to the "Night of Angels", admission is free everywhere. "We connect heaven and earth," says Gerhardt. And ecumenism is cultivated. All participants will be united in the wish for peace at 8 p.m., when a minute's silence will be observed in all places.
(Original text: Stefan Knopp; Translation: Jean Lennox)