A varied programme This is what to expect at the ninth Kirchennacht in Bonn

Little angels on the forecourt of the Kreuzkirche show the way to the entrance. An invitation for Friday, when the ninth Bonn Kirchennacht will be opened there. In the church pavilion right next door, you can drink a "Blue Angel", a cocktail with gin, Blue Caracao, sparkling wine and lemon juice. You can paint angels in the Pauluskirche (church of St. Paul), and in Bad Godesberg a performance artist will float through the church as an angel on a suspended vertical cloth. So the title of this year's event is hardly surprising: what you get to see is a "Nacht der Engel" (Night of Angels).