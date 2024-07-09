Major roadworks at Endenicher Ei This is where there are the most traffic jams due to the A565 motorway closure
Bonn · Due to the closure of the A565 motorway, there are constant long traffic jams, especially on roads in the west of Bonn. On Monday afternoon, SWB also reported considerable delays on some bus routes. Here are the critical points.
On Monday morning, there was relatively little traffic on the motorways around Bonn, some of which are being used as a diversion route for the A 565 between Bonn-Nord and the Poppelsdorf junction, which has been closed since Saturday. This was reported by the motorway police. On the other hand, there were longer traffic jams on roads in the city centre, especially in the afternoon rush hour traffic around the west of Bonn. Some of the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) bus lines were also caught up in traffic jams along with the cars. SWB is reporting delays of up to 40 minutes, especially for bus routes that have to pass through Endenich.
As reported, the reason for the closure is construction work on the Endenicher Ei, where the supporting scaffolding for the new bridge structure is being put up in the southern section. The closure is expected to last until 5 a.m. on Monday, 15 July, says the responsible motorway company, Autobahn GmbH.
The traffic situation in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district
Contrary to original plans, the slip road at Endenicher Ei in the direction of Cologne has not been closed. Helge Wego from Autobahn GmbH explained that it had been possible to optimise the construction logistics. He also pointed out once again that the slip road at the Bonn-Poppelsdorf junction in the direction of Koblenz was still accessible.
A565 closure: drivers react
Obviously, word has already got around to many motorists that the Endenicher Ei slip road to the A565 northbound motorway is still open. Drivers coming from the south on the A565 are not only using the diversion recommended by Autobahn GmbH in the direction of Cologne from the Bonn-Hardtberg junction via Konrad-Adenauer-Damm (L113), the K12 district road and the 138n state road to the Bornheim junction of the A555, where there can be increased traffic volumes at times, even outside rush hour.
Many also drive to the Lengsdorf exit and via Provinzialstraße and Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring (B 56) to the Endenicher Ei slip road to get back onto the A 565 - which is significantly shorter. However, it is also prone to traffic jams, as can be observed on the Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring on Monday mornings and especially at peak times in the afternoon.
Likewise in the opposite direction, quite a few drivers obviously use the exit at the Verteilerkreis at Potsdamer Platz to drive southwards via Bornheimer Straße, Am Propsthof and Auf dem Hügel. This means that on Auf dem Hügel in particular, traffic can sometimes only move at a snail's pace before the junction with the B 56. Nevertheless, there has been no increase in the number of call-outs for the Bonn police, said Simon Rott from the police press office.
According to Autobahn GmbH spokesperson Wego, the A565 will probably have to be closed twelve more times between Bonn-Nord and Poppelsdorf before the new bridge structure at Endenicher Ei is fully completed in mid-2026, and the B56 in the Endenicher Straße/Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring/corner of Auf dem Hügel three more times. It was fully closed for several days for the first time in February in the course of demolition work on the southern bridge structure together with the section of the A565 motorway. This led to major traffic chaos, particularly in the west of Bonn.
