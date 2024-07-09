Major roadworks at Endenicher Ei This is where there are the most traffic jams due to the A565 motorway closure

On Monday morning, there was relatively little traffic on the motorways around Bonn, some of which are being used as a diversion route for the A 565 between Bonn-Nord and the Poppelsdorf junction, which has been closed since Saturday. This was reported by the motorway police. On the other hand, there were longer traffic jams on roads in the city centre, especially in the afternoon rush hour traffic around the west of Bonn. Some of the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) bus lines were also caught up in traffic jams along with the cars. SWB is reporting delays of up to 40 minutes, especially for bus routes that have to pass through Endenich.