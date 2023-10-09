GA listed This is where you can go nine-pin bowling in and around Bonn
Bonn/Region · Kegeln (nin-pin bowling aka skittles) was once a popular pastime in Germany. And there are plenty of places you can enjoy the traditional game in and around Bonn. The GA gives an overview of the rules of the game and nine-pin bowling alleys you can try out.
An evening playing skittles, or nine-pin bowling, in a pub's bowling alley was a popular way to spend the evening in 1970's Germany. The pastime went out of style somewhat over the past decades, but it has by no means disappeared entirely. There are still plenty of pubs where you can play in and around Bonn.
Information for nine-pin bowling beginners
There are usually several types of games played during an evening playing skittles. By the way, the players call each other "Kebelbrüder" (skittles brothers) or "Kegelschwestern" (skittles sisters).
Any number of players can take part in a game. If someone has made a particularly good throw, their fellow-players call "Gut Holz, gut Holz, gut Holz" (good wood, good wood, good wood). As well as being praised for good play, you can also be penalized. A penalty can be that you have to buy a round or pay a fine into a community fund. The following mistakes will get you a penalty:
- There’s a string with a bell hanging on it at the top end of the skittle alley. Touching it with your ball or causing the bell to ring is a penalty.
- You have to pay a fine if your ball lands in the gutter next to the lane.
- If a ball is rolling too slowly, another player may run after it and catch it. If he or she manages to do so, you have to pay a penalty.
- You are penalized if you’re not paying attention and miss your turn.
Different kinds of games
There are countless different types of games to play at the nine-pin bowling alley. You can play as an individual or in teams. Here are some games to try:
Countdown from 15
You play in turns and have one throw per round. There are a total of ten rounds. Each player has 15 starting points, which they must reduce in the course of the game to reach zero. The first player to reach zero wins.
You have to knock down at least four pins during a throw. If you manage exactly four, your score remains unchanged.
If you knock down more than four pins, you can shed points: The difference between four and the number of skittles knocked down is deducted from the score.
But you can also get points added back: If you knock down fewer than four pins, the difference between four and the number of pins knocked down is added to your score.
Snail's pace
Each player has ten throws in a row when it is their turn. The players must try to clear the pins with as many throws as possible, i.e. at best with ten throws. The winner is the one who has used the most throws to knock down all the skittles.
If the ball lands in the gutter or does not hit a pin at all, the throw does not count. The best outcome is if one skittle falls with each throw.
81 Down
Each player starts with 81 points, which they have to break down as quickly as possible. Players take turns, and each player has one throw per turn. The number of skittles knocked down is deducted from the score.
The bowlers must score exactly zero points. If someone throws below zero, the skittles that were knocked over in excess are added back to the score. The player who has knocked down his or her score first wins.
This is where you can play skittles in and around Bonn
Café and Restaurant Lambertus-Stube in Bonn
The Lambertus-Stube in Bonn-Dransdorf has its own nine-pin bowling alley in addition to a restaurant and two function rooms. The bowling alley is generally booked by regular bowling clubs, but amateur bowlers can also book the alley on a one-off basis by arrangement. The lane can also be rented for Christmas parties and birthdays. The number of participants is limited to 14.
Address: Lambertusweg 1, 53121 Bonn, Germany.
Opening hours: Tuesday from 4.30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday from 10.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday and public holidays from 10.30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Prices: 8 euros per hour
Contact: 0228/663261
Restaurant Op De Miel in Bonn
In this traditional restaurant, guests can not only celebrate birthdays and enjoy a relaxed dinner, they can also go nine-pin bowling. The restaurant has its own bowling alley with plenty of space for seating as well as food and drinks between rounds. The restaurant accepts bookings by mail or telephone.
Address: Kölnstraße 175, 53111 Bonn
Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday from 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m.
Contact: 0228/6295915 or at Heinz@opdemiel.de
Gasthaus Nolden in Bonn
The Gasthaus Nolden in Endenich has no fewer than four nine-pin bowling alleys. All lanes are accessible at ground level and are barrier-free. One alley can be booked for children's bowling parties.
Address: Magdalenenstr. 33, 53121 Bonn, Germany.
Opening hours: Monday and Wednesday to Sunday from 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m., bowling hours are daily from 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again from 8 p.m.
Prices: 27 euros
Contact: 0228/623304, kontakt@gasthaus-nolden.de
Markusschänke in Bonn
The Markusschänke in Kessenich not only offers a cool Kölsch beer at 1. FC Köln games. Guests can also enjoy a cold beer when they rent the nine-pin bowling alley. The lane can be booked daily and is barrier-free
Address: Burbacher Straße 50, 53129 Bonn, Germany.
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m., Sundays and public holidays from 2 p.m.,
Opening hours of the bowling alley: Monday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Prices: 6 euros per hour
Contact: 0228/210015, markusschaenke@t-online.de
"Zum Alten Stallberg" in Siegburg
Young and old can also go bowling regularly in Siegburg. The nine-pin alley at the "Zum Alten Stallberg" restaurant is at ground level and barrier-free. The lane can be booked on request. For children, the restaurant also offers special children's skittle on several afternoons a week.
Address: Zeithstraße 336, 53721 Siegburg, Germany.
Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday to Sunday from 5 pm.
Prices: 24 euros for three hours
Contact: 02241/382622
Lannesdorfer Hof in Bad Godesberg
In addition to high-quality food, the Lannesdorfer Hof offers its guests a nine-pin bowling alley. This can be rented for events.
Address: Lannesdorfer Straße 1, 53179 Bonn, Germany.
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Contact: 0228/38766420
Greek Restaurant in Pützchen
The Greek Restaurant in Pützchen not only offers traditional Greek food, they also have a nine-pin bowling alley that guests can rent. The lane can be reserved by phone.
Address: Pützchens Chaussee 185, 53229 Bonn, Germany.
Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 11.30 a.m. to 10 p.m., weekends and public holidays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Contact: 0228/483676
Bürgerhof in Sankt Augustin
The Bürgerhof Hotel and Restaurant in Sankt Augustin has a nine-pin bowling alley in the basement. The lane is also available for rent for family gatherings. In addition, the Bürgerhof offers daily specials and grilled specialities that change daily.
Address: Kölnstraße 67, 53757 Sankt Augustin, Germany.
Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Contact: 02241/29867
Restaurant Rustika in Troisdorf
The Restaurant Rustika offers skittles for young and old. The nine-pin bowling alley is suitable for beginners as well as experts and is easy to operate, especially for newcomers. Free bowling sessions can be booked by telephone at the restaurant.
Address: Mendener Straße 27, 53840 Troisdorf
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. onwards.
Contact: 02241/804030
These are the recommendations of the GA readers
The Pub, Kölnstraße 47, 53111 Bonn
Hotel-Restaurant Lambertushof, Hauptstraße 238, 53347 Alfter
Zum Fässchen, Main Street 92, 53340 Meckenheim
Restaurant Huth, Annaberger Straße 150, 53175 Bonn
Hotel & Restaurant Görres, Holzemer Straße 1, 53343
Alt Morenhoven, Swiststraße 98, 53913 Swisttal
Em Wingert, Im Rosental 20, 53773 Hennef-Lanzenbach
This is a list of nine-pin bowling alleys in and around Bonn, which does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a skittle alley missing from the list? Send us an e-mail at online@ga.de.
