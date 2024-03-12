Police called out in Bonn on International Women's Day Threat of attack against women's demonstration led to police deployment
Bonn · Police were dispatched to a demonstration in Bonn which marked International Women's Day. Around 600 people participated in the procession, which had to be stopped and rerouted. The reason was a serious threat.
Police received a threatening phone call concerning a women’s demonstration in Bonn on Friday evening. They responded, sending officers to the location. The demonstration was organized by the "Feminist Women's Strike Bonn" group, and held in Bonn's old town, marking International Women's Day.
According to police spokesman Simon Rott, a person had threatened to drive a car into the crowd of around 600 demonstrators. As a result, police vehicles cordoned off several access roads to the old town and stopped the procession, which was on Breite Strasse at the time. Participants in the demo told the GA that they had to wait for a good hour and a half until the procession was diverted to Frankenbad, where the final rally took place. The original destination was the Markt.
The police first informed the GA about their deployment at the women's demonstration on Monday. On Friday, authorities had said the demonstration took place without incident. On Monday, it was not clear as to why this incident had not been made known last Friday.
Call came at around 6 p.m.
According to Rott, during the demonstration, which started at around 6 p.m., a man called the Bonn police switchboard using a phony voice and threatened to drive a car into the demonstrators. He used "hateful language". "Extensive measures were then immediately taken to protect the participants. The leader of the demonstration was consulted. With her consent, the route of the procession was changed and the final rally took place at Frankenbadplatz without any further disruptions," explained Rott.
Julia Schenkel is a member of the Left Party parliamentary group and drove the loudspeaker van at the demonstration. She was still in shock a few days after the demonstration. "This demonstration on International Women's Day has been taking place for six years now. It has always been peaceful." At first, the demonstrators didn't know what had happened when the police stopped the procession. "But you could see that there must have been a serious reason when more police cars and motorcycles pulled up." That's when the situation almost turned sour. But then they encouraged each other to continue and called on everyone to not let the situation bring them down. When asked how she personally experienced the situation, Schenkel said: "I felt well protected by the police. But I still had images of a vehicle-ramming attack in my head." She expressly praised the law enforcement authorities, saying that the protective measures they took were "appropriate and important”.
University student helped organized women's demo
23-year-old student Jeanika Namislo is one of the organizers of the women's demonstration. She told the GA that the whole situation was very stressful, but that she felt safe in the community. "We now want to talk to the police again about what happened and find out about the background.”
According to Rott, immediately after receiving the threatening call, the police launched a criminal investigation against the unidentified caller for "disturbing the public peace by threatening criminal acts". On Monday afternoon, he explained that "according to the current state of the investigation, the threatening call was made anonymously via the Internet and the caller's personal details could not be determined". On Friday, other similar threats were made across the region. According to the criminal investigation department, the current thought is that this was a case of "swatting". “Swatting" is the term used to describe a false emergency call that elicits a police response. The case is now with the public prosecutor's office in Bonn.
(Orig. text: Lisa Inhoffen; Translation: ck)