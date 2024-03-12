Police called out in Bonn on International Women's Day Threat of attack against women's demonstration led to police deployment

Julia Schenkel is a member of the Left Party parliamentary group and drove the loudspeaker van at the demonstration. She was still in shock a few days after the demonstration. "This demonstration on International Women's Day has been taking place for six years now. It has always been peaceful." At first, the demonstrators didn't know what had happened when the police stopped the procession. "But you could see that there must have been a serious reason when more police cars and motorcycles pulled up." That's when the situation almost turned sour. But then they encouraged each other to continue and called on everyone to not let the situation bring them down. When asked how she personally experienced the situation, Schenkel said: "I felt well protected by the police. But I still had images of a vehicle-ramming attack in my head." She expressly praised the law enforcement authorities, saying that the protective measures they took were "appropriate and important”.