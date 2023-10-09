Artpolis project Three Bonn residents turn cargo bikes into open-air cinemas
Bonn · Back in the summer, cargo bikes converted into DJ desks were used on the banks of the Rhine. At the end of October, the bikes will become mobile open-air cinemas. Behind the projects are the creative minds of the the ARTpolis Community Lab. Philipp Gondecki-Safari is one of them.
Cargo bikes have become an established feature of the German street scene and are an integral part of the cityscape. It’s not uncommon to see children, dogs or the family's weekly shopping being transported on the three-wheeled luxury bikes. Far less common is a cargo bike being used as a DJ booth, a cinema screen, a puppet theatre or a stage for a presentation. The creative minds of the ARTpolis Community Lab are demonstrating the infinite possibilities cargo bikes offer and in doing so are transforming public space.
In recent months, a mobile DJ booth has been a regular feature on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn. Situated behind the Beethoven House, it made for convivial summer evenings and gave Bonn residents an energising end to the day. The brains behind the "Soundbike" belong to the ARTpolis Community Lab. As sponsor of the Bonn Institute for Migration Research and Intercultural Learning (BIM), it encourages intercultural encounters within society through music, art and film and creates new meeting places in public spaces.
"Schonmal drüber nachgedacht?" (Ever thought about it?) is the name of their newest project. With the support of the artist collective freeters, three cargo bikes have been converted into a mobile open-air cinema that will be used to "enliven our social and cultural togetherness", according to creator and project leader Philipp Gondecki-Safari.
Influenced by foreign cultures
Influenced by his interest in foreign cultures, Gondecki-Safari studied ethnology with a focus on ancient American studies at the University of Bonn. His dissertation involved researching oil production in the Amazon region in Ecuador and it combined his interest in human rights, environmental protection and resource conflicts. For more than ten years he worked on various projects in Latin America. This included some time for UNESCO in Cuba, where he was involved with indigenous filmmakers and the intangible cultural heritage of the Americas. "During my time with indigenous peoples I realised what it means to be deeply rooted," says Gondecki-Safari. His work took him around the world, but he lacked roots. He came back to Germany and earned a living as a lighting technician at the "Theater im Ballsaal" while finishing his PhD thesis.
In 2016, he started his new job as project manager of the largest BIM project - the "House of Resources", with his personal interest and experiences abroad motivating him to promote cohesion and diversity. The "House of Resources" advises and networks civil society players, including above all migrant organisations and associations that focus on integration. "If you compare it to a spider's web, we are not the spider catching the fly, but we weave a web and offer threads to shimmy along," Gondecki-Safari says of his work. They have already promoted 180 objects and accompanied about 30 associations in their start-ups. It is precisely this huge network of cultural actors that ARTpolis builds on when starting new projects.
Opening with the documentary film "Deutschlandlieder"
The autumn film nights open on 25 October with the documentary "Deutschlandlieder", which focuses on the history of German-Turkish integration with a series of concerts by musicians from several generations. Nedim Hazar, Turkish filmmaker and organiser of the documentary was invited to Bonn for the opening. They also work closely with the Africa Film Festival, which supports ARTpolis with film licences and its own short films.
In addition to Gondecki-Safari, several creative minds are behind Artpolis. These include Saman Haddad (Bönnsche Stadtstraßen) and Ayham Nabuti (Musik verbindet). The three visionaries have a never-ending source of ideas and the necessary verve to make things happen. In addition to their integration work, the three make music with their "Kültürklüngel Orkestar", founded ten years ago, which radiates pure joie de vivre with oriental folk music, and that will also play a role in "Deutschlandlieder".
Food and drink will be available on the evenings, as the cargo bikes will be parked in the immediate vicinity of restaurants. The start of the project was deliberately chosen because it gets dark early in the autumn months and there were already countless open-air films being shown in summer, says the project manager. If the weather is bad, the screening will be cancelled - but there are enough alternative dates. But Gondecki-Safari hopes that the temperatures will remain mild, as they were last year, and that nothing will stand in the way of the project. The film programme and the locations of the open-air cinema can be found at www.migrapolis.de from 16 October.
(Original text: Alessandra Fahl, Translation: Jean Lennox)