Limited number of tickets Ticket sales for Gamescom in Cologne begin
Bonn · The world's largest computer and video games fair in Cologne begins on 23 August. Advance ticket sales have now begun. Tickets are only available online.
Ticket sales for Gamescom in Cologne have begun. As announced by Kölnmesse, tickets for trade and private visitors are available online at www.gamescom.de, on-site sales are not possible. Interested parties should act quickly, as the number of tickets is limited. The website has been online since Tuesday.
Whatis new isthat private visitorscan also buypersonalisedtickets for additional persons, a maximum of tentickets per day. Thereare also reducedeveningticketsthatallowaccess to the entertainmentareafrom 4 pm. The world's most visited computer and video game fair can be visited in person on site as well as online. The openingceremony will takeplace on the evening of 22 August. Itrunsuntil 27 August, but on 23 August itisonlyopen to trade visitors.
(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepel)