English-language theatre Tickets for the Bonn Players latest play on sale now
Bonn · Alan Ayckbourn’s “Season’s Greetings” has been popular with audiences since it premiered in 1980. Now it is coming to Bonn. According to the Bonn Players, the play provides the perfect platform for actors to showcase their comedic talents. They are promising us a unique blend of physical comedy and sharp wordplay that will keep us entertained from start to finish.
Tickets are on sale for the latest play by Bonn’s very own English-language theatre troupe, the Bonn Players. As the holiday season approaches, the Players are performing “Season’s Greetings” by British playwright Alan Ayckbourn, a play which they say, “deftly captures the essence of a typical British family Christmas gathering, full of love, tensions, and everything in between”. The play has been a favourite with audiences since it was first performed in 1980.
The story unfolds in the cosy living room of self-made businessman Neville Bunker and his slightly bored wife. Their family and friends have gathered to celebrate Christmas, and the stage is set for a series of hilarious and chaotic events. The house guests are an eclectic mix of their relatives and friends, and what should be a serene and joyous holiday quickly devolves into a comedic catastrophe.
According to the Bonn Players, in the play, Ayckbourn unravels the intricacies of the various characters' relationships, using the holiday backdrop to highlight the absurdities and vulnerabilities of the human experience. As the drama unfolds, audiences are treated to a delightful blend of humour, misunderstandings, and poignant moments that beautifully encapsulate the essence of Christmas – a time for reflection, reconciliation, and renewal.
Beyond the comedy, "Season's Greetings" also touches on more profound themes of loneliness, unfulfilled dreams, and the search for happiness, a Players’ spokesperson said, adding that Ayckbourn uses the chaos of the holiday gathering to explore our yearning for deeper connections, as well as the coping mechanisms people employ when dealing with life's disappointments.
The Bonn Player’s Chair, Tracy Tollmann, is thrilled that this play was chosen for the November production, “We all need a good laugh, and this entertaining ensemble piece delivers this in spades! As we look ahead to the holiday season, Season's Greetings promises to be a delightful theatrical treat for both seasoned theatregoers and newcomers alike. With its humour, heart, and timeless appeal, this play offers a perfect way to celebrate the joy, chaos, and love that come with the holidays.”
“Season’s Greetings” is on stage at the Brotfabrik in Beuel from 14 – 18 November. It starts each evening at 7 pm, except on the final night when it starts at 6 pm. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com and bonnplayers.de, with a special opening discount.
Original text: The Bonn Players/Jean Lennox