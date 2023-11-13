English-language theatre Tickets for the Bonn Players latest play on sale now

The Bonn Player’s Chair, Tracy Tollmann, is thrilled that this play was chosen for the November production, “We all need a good laugh, and this entertaining ensemble piece delivers this in spades! As we look ahead to the holiday season, Season's Greetings promises to be a delightful theatrical treat for both seasoned theatregoers and newcomers alike. With its humour, heart, and timeless appeal, this play offers a perfect way to celebrate the joy, chaos, and love that come with the holidays.”