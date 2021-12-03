Timetable change in mid-December : Trains and buses to run more frequently in Bonn

Bonn Public transport in Bonn will have a timetable change on December 12. After that, buses and trams will run more frequently and there will be some changes in service. Some stops will be renamed.

With the upcoming timetable change on December 12, public transport company Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) plans to introduce additional services. Measures that were tested in the course of the "Lead City" project will be continued, as decided by the city council on June 28 of this year. Already between 2018 and 2020, the frequency of individual bus and tram lines was increased as a result of the project and this will remain in the new timetable, according to SWB. As of Sunday, December 12, the following adjustments will be made in Bonn's public transport system, including more frequent intervals in some case