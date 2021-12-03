Timetable change in mid-December : Trams and buses to run more frequently in Bonn
Bonn Public transport in Bonn will have a timetable change on December 12. After that, buses and trams will run more frequently and there will be some changes in service. Some stops will be renamed.
With the upcoming timetable change on December 12, public transport company Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) plans to introduce additional services. Measures that were tested in the course of the "Lead City" project will be continued, as decided by the city council on June 28 of this year. Already between 2018 and 2020, the frequency of individual bus and tram lines was increased as a result of the project and this will remain in the new timetable, according to SWB. As of Sunday, December 12, the following adjustments will be made in Bonn's public transport system, including more frequent intervals in some case
- Rail transport: Tram line 16 between Bonn and Cologne will run at 20 minute intervals on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.. Line 63 will go to a ten-minute frequency in the Bonn city area. In the future, tram line 66 leaving from "Hauptbahnhof" in the direction of "Siegburg Bf" will start up at 3:57 a.m. (previously 4:03 a.m.) - this is for Mondays through Fridays. In addition, there will be a tram from "Brühler Straße" at 5:05 a.m. to "Siegburg Bf" and at 5:48 a.m. from "Siegburg Bf”.
- Bus transport: The night bus of line 9 runs a new route in the direction of Bonn Central Station. From the stop "Václav-Havel-Platz" to the stops "Am Dickobskreuz" and "Gerhard-Domagk-Straße", to the new stop "Chemische Institute", to the stop "MVA Bonn" and then along the usual route. The opposite direction is not affected by the change. The stop "Am Dickobskreuz" in the street Am Dickobskreuz will be omitted. On line 601/602, the frequency will be increased on Mondays to Fridays. Line 601 will run every ten minutes from 5:30 a.m. onwards in the stretch between "Hauptbahnhof" and "Uniklinikum Süd". The return trips will continue along the route of line 602. The original route of line 630 will be split into two partial lines. Line 630 coming from Tannenbusch will end at the "Uniklinikum Süd" stop. The new line 634 will be established as the second line. For the second stretch of the original line 630, line 634 will run from the "Uniklinikum Süd" stop to "Fritz-Erler-Strasse" with unchanged routing and frequency. Line 604 runs to the barrier-free stop "Lengsdorf Kirche" on Lingsgasse in both directions.
- Stops: The stops "Alfred-Bucherer-Strasse" and "Wiesenweg" will be cancelled and replaced by the new stop "Max-Bruch-Strasse" on Endenicher Allee. The "Malteser Krankenhaus" stop will be renamed "Hardtberg Klinikum". The stop "Oedekoven Kapelle" will be renamed "Oedekoven Kirche”.
Orig. text: Joshua Bung
Translation: ck