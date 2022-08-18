August 19-21 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

Bonn/Region A wine festival in Bonn city centre, a summer festival in Bad Godesberg, the flea market in the Rheinaue or even more concerts in the Stadtgarten. Here are our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.

Stadtgarten Concerts at the Alter Zoll

Free of charge and outdoors: the Stadtgarten concerts can take place again after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Until 3 September, there will be concerts of various musical genres on the weekends. This weekend, Mangoo Factory (jazz-pop genre) from Arnhem and North Rhine-Westphalia will perform, and the Potsdam band Hasenscheisse will perform their trash ballads. More information is available on the City of Bonn website.

Where: Stadtgarten am Alten Zoll, Adenauerallee, 53111 Bonn

When: Saturday, 20 August, 7 p.m.: Mangoo Factory, 8.30 p.m.: Hasenscheisse.

Admission: free of charge

Bad Godesberg Summer Festival

After a two-year break due to Corona, the Bad Godesberg Summer Festival can now take place again. Not only will there be Bad Godesberg clubs on two stages and more than 60 stands, but carnival bands such as "Jot Drop" and the "Domstadtbande" will also perform. More information can be found in our info article.

Where: Stadtpark, Koblenzer Straße, 53173 Bonn

When: Saturday, 20 August, programme from 12 p.m.

38th International Silent Film Festival

For the 38th time, Europe's most popular silent film festival will take place in the heart of Bonn. The programme combines popular and unknown titles from the early days of cinema and is aimed at a diverse audience. Films from all over the world will be shown until Sunday, 21 August.

Where: Arcade courtyard of Bonn University (Regina Pacis Weg 1, 53113 Bonn).

When: Admission from 7 p.m., films begin at 9 and 10.30 p.m.

Admission: Admission to the screenings in the Arkadenhof is free, donations welcome. Seat reservations are not possible.

Please note: There will be a bag check before admission. There will also be a hybrid offer this year. On the organiser's website, a large part of the programme will be available worldwide and free of charge for 48 hours starting at 9 pm on the day after the respective screening.

Open-air cinema

A colourful programme for young and old is offered by Bonnlive's open-air cinema at the Königshof for one week from 21 to 28 August. In addition to blockbusters such as Spider-Man and Harry Potter, Hape Kerkeling's comedy "Der Junge muss an die frische Luft" can be seen.

Where: AMERON Bonn Hotel Königshof, Adenauerallee 9, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: The exact programme can be viewed online.

Note: The purchased online tickets must be presented at the entrance in printed or mobile version. After purchase, tickets must be personalised. If the weather is too bad, the event will be cancelled. Visitors will be informed of this in good time. Self-brought food and drinks are not allowed, catering is available on site.

Flea market in the Rheinaue

The flea market in the Rheinaue is considered one of the largest flea markets in Germany. Every third Saturday of the month you can dawdle here. Between arts and crafts and antique treasures, visitors will also find bargains for the little ones. All information on the Rheinauen flea market can be found in this article.

Where: Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn

When: Saturday, 20 August, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Note: Traders must reserve their places one week before the event. There will also be 1600 stand metres for spontaneous sellers. Travel by bus and train is recommended.

Wine festival in Bonn city centre

Wine lovers can rejoice: the tasting on Thursday, 18 August, kicks off the four-day 29th Wine Festival on Bonn's Münsterplatz. In addition to daily live music, wine stalls from Rheinhessen and the surrounding area will offer wine, sparkling wine and non-alcoholic drinks. There will also be three snack bars on site.

Where: Münsterplatz Bonn, 53111 Bonn

When: Official opening on Thursday at 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Bonn's Diversity Slam

On Friday evening, the Evangelical Forum Bonn invites you to the Diversity Slam. Queer and BiPoc poets are invited. The evening will be musically accompanied by Clara Clasen. Drinks will be available from the church pavilion right next door. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the church pavilion.

Where: Kreuzkirche Bonn, Kaiserplatz 1A, 53113 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday, 19 August, 7 pm

Admission: Free, no registration necessary

Theatre Family Festival at the Bonn Opera House

"Do sport and culture have more in common than you think?" - This question will be discussed in a panel discussion in the evening at the "Speeddating Sport and Culture", among others by some artistic directors. Throughout the day, visitors to the Theatre Family Festival can expect a varied programme of culture and sport. The fencing club OFC Bonn and the karateka of the SV Vilich-Müldorf will show their skills on the large stage of the opera house. Another highlight will be the entry of the torch relay of the Olympic flame of the Special Olympics NRW State Games 2022.

Where: Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn, Germany

When: Sunday, 21 August, from 2 p.m.

Note: The entire programme can be viewed here.

Environment Day with clothes exchange

In addition to informative lectures on energy saving in the household or environmentally conscious waste disposal, the Environment Day of the environmental group Mehlen/Lannesdorf offers the opportunity to exchange old clothes for new ones. You can also build your own insect hotels. More information is available here.

Where: Lannesdorf/ Obermehlem Neighbourhood Management, Ellesdorfer Straße 52, 53179 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, 20 August from 11 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., clothes exchange: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., up to 5 items of your own clothing that are in perfect condition and freshly washed can be handed in after 11 a.m.

Note: Admission is free, registration is not necessary.