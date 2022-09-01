September 2-4 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

This weekend, among other things, the 32nd Muffenale takes place in Muffendorf. Photo: Barbara Frommann Foto: Barbara Frommann

Bonn/Region Jane Austen fans, listen up: There’s an English-language open-air event celebrating her books this weekend. Also: The city blossoms, an after-work concert at the Beethovenfest, the Bonn Energy Days and more. Here are our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.

Stadtblühen

The festival around the tree discs celebrates the small, well-tended beds around the base of tree trunks in public spaces. Visitors can take part in the festival with their own activity, watch a bed being planted or explore the numerous stalls. There is also a wide range of activities for children. All information is available here.

Where: Mackeviertel and Altstadt Bonn

When: Saturday, 03 September, 12-18 h

Admission: free of charge

The Beethovenfest evening concerts

Two after-work concerts start on Friday: The first concert will feature Schubert's world-famous Octet, while the second concert will offer listeners the string octet by the Romanian composer Enescus. Further information is available on the website of the City of Bonn.

Where: Collegium Leoninum, Noeggerathstraße 34,

53111 Bonn / Beethoven-Haus, Bonngasse 24-26, 53111 Bonn

When: Friday, 02 September, 5 p.m. each evening

Admission: 25€

The Beethoven Orchestra's family concert

On Sunday, families are invited to the concert: The Beethoven Orchestra's Family Concert will play Beethoven's Sixth Symphony. The Nouruz Ensemble will also perform music from the Middle East.

Where: Bonn Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Sunday, 04 September, 11-12 h

Admission: 10€ (reduced rate 5€)

Note: For children 8 years and older

32nd Muffenale

After a break of 2 years, the 32nd Muffenale, the district festival in Muffendorf, will take place again on Sunday under the motto "Art and Culinary". Guests can expect arts and crafts, traditional dishes and intercultural encounters, among other things. All information about the programme can be found here.

Where: Talstraße, 53177 Bonn.

When: 11 am - 6 pm

Admission: free

Bonn Energy Days

On the Münsterplatz on Saturday, interested visitors can find out about energy-efficient building and renovation, the use of renewable energies and sustainable building materials.

Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn

When: Saturday, 03 September, 11-17:30

Admission: free

Nordstadt planning in Bonn

The urban planner Brigitte Denkel invites you to a guided tour of Bonn's old town. She will show how the district was rebuilt between 1984 and 1994 and how Heerstraße with its cherry blossoms became what it is today.

Where: Maxstr./corner Breitestr., 53111 Bonn

When: Sunday, 04 September, 11-13 h

Admission: 10€ (reduced rate 8€)

Registration: by phone 0228/654553 or by mail info@stattreisen-bonn.de

Wunderwelt Festival

At the Wunderwelt Festival on the open-air grounds in Bonn Buschdorf, young and old celebrate, play and relax together. There will be concerts, DJs, yoga sessions and an extensive childcare programme.

Where: Kulturtempel Bonn, Ernst-Robert-Curtius-Straße 31, Bonn

When: Friday, 02 September to Saturday, 03 September

Admission: 60,24€

Please note: The festival will only take place in good weather.

The Jane Austen Love Tour

With the Jane Austen Love Tour, the Bonn University Shakespeare Company invites you on a tour of Jane Austen's most famous and romantic scenes. The tour accompanies the play as a ghost to find out what forces are behind the changes in the scenes.

Where: Green Play City - An der schwarzen Brücke, Bonn Dransdorf

When: Friday, 02 September (7 p.m.); Saturday and Sunday (6 p.m.)

Admission: 10€

Note: This is an English-language open-air event