September 16-18 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

After a two-year break, the Hennef town festival is back this weekend - with a programme for young and old. Photo: Holger Arndt Foto: Holger Arndt

Bonn/Region Flea market in the Rheinaue, the town festival in Hennef and the celebration of World Children's Day on Bonn's market square: The coming weekend offers a variety of events for all age groups.

Flea market in the Rheinaue

The popular flea market in the Rheinaue will take place again on Saturday. Private individuals can sell old belongings, traders offer handicrafts and the catering corner will provide food and drink.

Where: Rheinaue recreation park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, 17 September, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Jazzfest Bonn Extended

All those who couldn't get enough of the Bonn Jazzfest in May can look forward to the "Jazzfest Bonn Extended" this weekend. The event is divided into two parts: the trio Angelika Bachmann & Friends will open the evening with classical music combined with Tango Nuevo, folk and film music as well as their own chansons. The second part of the evening will be performed by the duo consisting of singer Kadri Voorand and bassist Mihkel Mälgand, who will offer a concert between folk-pop, electro and onomatopoeic improvisation.

Where: Auditorium in the Kunstmuseum Bonn

When: Saturday, 17 September, 8.30 p.m.

Admission: €23 (reduced €16.10)

38th Poppelsdorf Street Festival

After a forced break of two years, the Poppelsdorf Street Festival will take place again next Saturday. A colourful programme will be offered by 55 participants, including local restaurateurs, traders and associations, as well as a music and children's programme on two stages. The complete programme can be found on the City of Bonn website.

Where: Clemens-August-Straße, 53115 Bonn

When: Saturday, 17 September, 11 a.m. to 9.45 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Final concert of the Beethovenfest

After almost a month, the Beethovenfest concert series comes to an end this Saturday. At this last concert, entitled "Fantastique", the Aurora Orchestra will perform Berlioz's "Symphonie fantastique" op. 14 and Beethoven's "Triple Concerto" op. 56 together with other artists.

Where: Telekom Forum, Landgrabenweg 151, 53227 Bonn

When: Sunday, 11 September, 7 p.m.

Admission: 50€ or 80€, depending on the seat

Note: Tickets are almost sold out.

Wine festivals in the region

This weekend there are no less than five wine festivals in the Bonn area. Wine lovers can taste the regional wines in Bonn-Lengsdorf, Rech, Remagen, Bachem and Erpel.

World Children's Day 2022

This year's World Children's Day will be held under the motto "European Year of Youth". Around 30 child and youth work organisations from Bonn and the region will be represented. The programme also includes a circus show, the Max playmobile and a bouncy castle.

Where: on the market square, 53111 Bonn

When: Sunday, 18 September, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: free

Streetfood Festival Beuel

Food lovers can enjoy international dishes with a view of the Rhine at the Streetfood Festival in Beuel this weekend. Whether coffee or craft beer, vegan or with meat: the offerings of the more than 25 food trucks are extremely diverse.

Where: Rheinufer Bonn-Beuel, Hans-Steger Ufer, 53225 Bonn

When: Friday, 16 September, 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 17 September, 12 to 10 p.m., Sunday, 18 September, 12 to 8 p.m.

Admission: 3,50€

Hennef Town Festival

After a two-year break, Hennef's town festival will take place this weekend with an extensive programme. On Friday the festival starts with the "After Work Party", Saturday is themed "Hennef celebrates" and Sunday is family day. At the same time, the funfair will be held on the market square and Heiligenstädter Platz.

Where: Frankfurter Straße, 53773 Hennef

When: Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Wasserland Festival

Sport and culture are combined at the Wasserland Festival this weekend as part of the innovation laboratory "Future Arena Sport and Culture" in Bonn. Visitors will be offered a mixture of concerts, league games, training and sports activities.

Where: Wasserland, Christian-Miesen-Straße, 53129 Bonn

When: Friday from 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

180th Rheinbach Autumn Fair

Rheinbach rings in the autumn this weekend with the Rheinbacher Herbstkirmes. Visitors can look forward to over 50 showmen and women, many fairground rides and show shops, carousels and food stalls in the 5,000 square metre fairground area. On Tuesday there will be a big fireworks display at 9.15 pm.

Where: Himmeroder Wall, 53359 Rheinbach

When: Saturday, 16 September to Tuesday, 20 September.

Admission: free of charge