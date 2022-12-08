December 9-12 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

On Sunday, the shops around the Bonn Christmas Market will be open from 1 to 6 pm. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region Christmas sports and music events, the open Sunday in Bonn city centre and the children's film festival will entertain the whole family this weekend. These and other tips at a glance.

This weekend, the Christmas season brings the St. Nicholas run, concerts and the last open Sunday of the year. Literature and small film lovers will also get their money's worth. These are our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.

Open Sunday

For the last time this year, customers can stroll through the shops on a Sunday. The shops in Bonn's city centre will be open from 1 to 6 pm. The 3rd of Advent is therefore the perfect time to buy the last Christmas presents and brave the sinking temperatures with a mulled wine. According to City-Marketing Bonn, the stalls at Bonn's Christmas market have also expanded their range once again.

Where: City centre, 53111 Bonn

When: Sunday, 11 December from 1 to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

BonnLive Christmas Concerts

The smell of roasted almonds, mulled wine and live music: the Christmas outdoor concerts organised by BonnLive promise just that. The four-part series starts this weekend, with Mo-Torres on stage on Friday, Felix Kröcher & Format:B on Saturday and Domstürmer & Klüngelköpp on Sunday. Remaining tickets are available here.

Where: BonnLive am Westwerk, Immenburgstraße 20, 53121 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday, 9 December, 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 December, 7 p.m., Sunday,11 December, 6 p.m.

Tickets: from 24 euros

Children's Film Festival Bonn

Strong everyday heroes, tricky situations and small criminal cases can currently accompany children and families until Saturday at the Kinderfilmfest in the Woki. In addition to the film programme, workshops for kindergarten and school groups are offered.

Where: Woki Festival Cinema, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz 1-7, 53111 Bonn, Germany

When: until Saturday, 10 December

Admission: Cinema tickets are available from 5.50 euros,an overview of the programme can be found online.

5th Father Christmas Run

On your hats, get set, go! For the fifth time, the Nikolauslauf will take place in Bonn's Rheinaue. Whether as a speed run for performance-oriented runners, or as a FunRun for fun-oriented runners: on Sunday, more than 3000 runners will start for a good cause. The entry fees will support the "Bunte Kreis Rheinland", which cares for sick children and their families.

Where: Start and finish: Rheinaue below the Parkrestaurant,

Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn.

When: Sunday, 11 December from 12 noon

Starting fee: 20 euros

Note: Official registration is closed.Last-minute registrants can register online or at the registration desk.

Cat Ballou - The Christmas Concert

For ten years now, Cat Ballou have been shaping the Cologne music scene with songs like "Ett jtt kei Wood". Fittingly for the Christmas season, the Kölsch rock band will present their songs acoustically in Christmas arrangements. Remaining tickets are available here.

Where: Pantheon Theatre, Siegburger Str. 42, 53229 Bonn

When: Sunday, 11 December, 8 p.m.

Tickets: from 36.90 euros

9th Kündinghoven Literature Afternoon

Literature lovers can attend readings by three local authors on Sunday afternoon. According to the announcement, the stories between devastating forebodings, Beuel painters and Bonn pharmacists will captivate the audience. Registration is not necessary.

Where: St. Gallus Library, Gallusstraße 11-13, 53227 Bonn, Germany

When: Sunday, 11 December, 3 to 5 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Design market Strich und Faden

Street art, fashion, food and more: visitors to the "Strich und Faden" design market can browse to their heart's content on Saturday. For the ninth time, local labels, artists and start-ups will offer unique and lovingly made products at Fabrik 45.

Where: Fabrik 45, Hochstadenring 45, 53119 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, 10 December, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Original text: Jasmin Kaub