January 27-29 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

On Sunday, the exhibition "Inconspicuous Beauties in Forest and Field" opens at the Haus der Natur. Photo: Stefan Knopp Foto: Stefan Knopp

Bonn/Region Two exhibitions offer a special programme, a new workshop for children starts and the first carnival concerts create a great atmosphere. These and other tips at a glance.

Art, culture and carnival dominate the weekend in Bonn and the region. Writer Albrecht Selge says goodbye, the first carnival concerts take place in Bonn and old treasures are exchanged for new ones at the MVA swap meet. In addition, two exciting exhibitions are on the programme, children get creative in the new workshop series "Ideame" and can go on a fairy tale journey on Saturday.

Exhibition opening "Inconspicuous beauties in woods and meadows"

"Inconspicuous Beauties" is exhibited by artist Ellen R. Dornhaus in the House of Nature. The images of the wild plants are presented like portraits to highlight the special features of the individual plants. The official exhibition opening and reception will take place on Sunday.

Where: Haus der Natur Bonn, An d. Waldau 48, 53127 Bonn.

When: Sunday, 29 January, 11 a.m.

Admission: free of charge

Ideame

With the children's workshop "Ideame", the Latin American-German cultural association Raíces e.V. opens a space for creativity, curiosity and imagination for children aged five to eight. The workshop is inclusive and explicitly aimed at children of all nationalities and cultures. After the first date on Friday, Ideame will take place once a month. A maximum of ten children can take part in each session. For more info, visit raicesbonn@gmail.de.

Where: International Meeting Centre of the City of Bonn, Ollenhauerstraße 1,

53113 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, 27 January, 4 to 5.30 p.m.

Lecture & Milonga Migrante on the occasion of the exhibition "Every human being is a pearl"

Artist and goldsmith Petra Georg-Acherbach started the project "Every person is a pearl" at the beginning of 2021. As a reaction to the drowning of thousands of people in the Mediterranean Sea, she calls for people to donate a pearl to her for the growing work of art. The artist wants to expand the work of art with 400 "Bonn pearls". For this purpose, interested people can bring their beads to the Women's Museum. The guided tour and the lecture "What does the origin of the tango have to do with an installation from the year 2022?" will take place on Sunday from 2 pm. More information is available here.

Where: Women's Museum, Im Krausfeld 10, 52111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Sunday, 29 January, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: six euros (reduced rate four euros)

Carnival concerts

With numerous proclamations and carnival sessions, the 2022/23 session is already in full swing. This weekend, the first carnival concerts will take place at the Westwerk in Bonn. Bands such as Bläck Föös, Räuber, Kasalla, Funky Marys and Höhner will come together for each of the eight dates in total to warm up the cold season with warm beats and Cologne anthems. Tickets are available here.

Where: Am Westwerk, Immenburgstraße 20, 53121 Bonn

When: Friday, 27 January, 6.10 p.m.; Saturday, 28 January, 5.40 p.m.;

Sunday, 29 February, 5.20 p.m.

Admission: from 39.90 euros

1st MVA Swap Meet

On Saturday, the administration building of the waste recycling plant (MVA) will be transformed into a swap meet. All items that are easy to transport and fully functional may be exchanged. In addition to the market, the MVA offers exciting guided tours of the plant.

Where: MVA Bonn - administration building, access via gate 1, Am Dickobskreuz

13, 53121 Bonn.

When: Saturday, 28 January, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Note: For the guided tours, interested persons should be free from vertigo and bring sturdy shoes.

Farewell to the town clerk Albrecht Selge

As Bonn's town clerk, Albrecht Selge has experienced, discovered and written down a lot in the past year. On Friday, with musical accompaniment by the Solaris Trio, he will review his time in Bonn and read from his new project.

Where: Chamber Music Hall Beethoven-Haus, Bonngasse 22-24, 53111 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday, 27 January, 7.30 p.m.

Admission: 25 euros, tickets are available at the Parkbuchhandlung (Am Michaelshof 4B, 53177 Bonn)

Fairy tale journeys

Christa Saamer takes children and adults alike on her storytelling journey to distant worlds. The fantasy journeys lead into hidden caves, to buried treasures and into the depths of the forest. Between brave princesses and heroes, participants dream themselves into a unique fairytale world.

Where: Auerberg Integrated District Library, Warschauer Straße 66, 53117 Bonn.

When: Saturday, 28 January, 2.30 to 3.30 p.m.