March 15–17 St Patrick's Day and spring market: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Browse the spring market in Rheinbach, eat soup for a good cause in Siegburg and give your neighbourhood a spring clean: Our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
Just in time for the start of spring, Bonn's five neighbourhood management teams are sprucing up their districts. In Rheinbach, the spring market offers arts and crafts and Siegburg invites you to a soup feast for a good cause. Art and theatre should not be neglected this weekend either.
St Patrick's Day
Bonn's old town blossoms in green when St Patrick's Day arrives in the pubs. In addition to the classic pub experience with live music, Irish draught beers and culinary specialities, the streets of the old town will also be full of atmosphere: A small parade will march from Flynn's Inn to The Pub Bonn from 3 pm.
- Where: various pubs in and around Bonn
- When: Sunday, 17 March
Rheinbach spring market
With the traditional spring market, Rheinbach welcomes the new season shortly before the meteorological start of spring. Visitors can look forward to glass, handicrafts, jewellery, textiles, wood, ceramics, art and culinary delights. Of course, there will also be plenty of spring and Easter decorations adorning the stalls. Fresh bread on a stick will be baked by the Eifel- und Heimatverein. Children between the ages of six and ten can design a mirror with glass mosaic stones and stained glass colours.
- Where: at the Himmeroder Hof, Himmeroder Wall 6, 53359
- When: Rheinbach Sunday, 17 March, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Pictures of your great love
Isa is 14 years old, has just escaped from a psychiatric ward and is travelling through the country on foot. On her journey, she meets a bargeman, a writer, a dead hunter - and the pupils Tschick and Maik. Laura Ollech is staging the unfinished and posthumously published prequel to "Tschick" (2010) at the Bonn Theatre. Tickets for Bilder einer großen Liebe are available here.
- Where: Werkstattbühne (in the opera house) Rheingasse 1, 53113 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 16 March, 8 pm
- Tickets: 14 Euro
6th Siegburg Soup Binge
Professional and amateur chefs meet in Siegburg to swing their wooden spoons together for a good cause. The soups cooked with love cost two Euro per portion, and visitors can purchase a donation card for ten Euro, which gives them five portions of soup of their choice. All proceeds are donated. Last year, 12,000 Euro were raised in this way - the equivalent of 6,000 portions of soup. A stage programme with live music accompanies the family event.
- Where: Around the S-Carré, Neue Poststraße, 53721 Siegburg
- When: Sunday, 17 March 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
7th Vilich-Müldorf Climate Day
- The main theme of the 7th Vilich-Müldorf Climate Day this year is sustainable mobility. In addition to specialist presentations and guided tours of the newly built photovoltaic system on the Mühlenbachhalle, there will be a number of hands-on activities: At the bicycle flea market, all kinds of bicycles from bobby cars to rollators can be offered for sale, interested parties can test cargo bikes and e-cars and Punch and Judy will explain to children what photovoltaics actually are.
- Where: Mühlenbachhalle, Wilfried-Hatzfeld-Straße 2, 53229 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 17 March, 11 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Spring cleaning in the neighbourhood
Planting flower seeds, collecting rubbish and spring festivals: for this year's action week, Bonn's neighbourhood management teams are calling for a joint spring clean. In Lannesdorf/Mehlem, purses will be made from Tetrapacks on Saturday, while a clothes swap fair will be held in the Mackeviertel neighbourhood on Sunday. Various workshops, waste collection campaigns and information events will take place over the coming week. An overview of all the activities can be found on the City of Bonn website.
- Where: In and around the neighbourhood management offices of Pennenfeld,
Lannesdorf/Mehlem, Macke-Viertel, Auerberg, Neu-Tannenbusch
- When: Saturday, 16 March to Saturday, 23 March
- Participation: free of charge, registration is not necessary
- Upcycling workshop: Saturday, 16 March, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,
for children and young people aged 7 to 14
- Clothes swap: Sunday, 17 March, 3 to 6 p.m.
Vernissage Printmaking Traditional + Experimental
Seven years ago, the traditional art of printing was added to UNESCO's nationwide list of intangible cultural heritage. The various techniques and facets of the craft will be presented in the BBK artroom from Friday.
- Where: BBK-artroom, Windmühlenstraße 9, 53111 Bonn
- When: Friday, 15 March, 6 pm to 9 pm
- Opening hours of the exhibition: until 7 April Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 6 pm
- Admission: free of charge
(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)