March 15–17 St Patrick's Day and spring market: tips for the weekend

With the traditional spring market, Rheinbach welcomes the new season shortly before the meteorological start of spring. Visitors can look forward to glass, handicrafts, jewellery, textiles, wood, ceramics, art and culinary delights. Of course, there will also be plenty of spring and Easter decorations adorning the stalls. Fresh bread on a stick will be baked by the Eifel- und Heimatverein. Children between the ages of six and ten can design a mirror with glass mosaic stones and stained glass colours.