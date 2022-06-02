June 3-6 : Tips for the Whitsun weekend in Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region Numerous events in Bonn and the region are scheduled for the long weekend. Festivals, culture and concerts are among the attractions. Here are some tips on how to spend your leisure time at Whitsun.
In the next few days from Friday to Whit Monday, there will again be numerous opportunities for excursions and culture. Those who wish can get to know Bonn from new perspectives on various guided tours or turn their gaze to Bonn's stages, where music, cabaret or theatre await the audience. The current Corona rules apply at the venues. Here is an overview of some of the weekend events in Bonn and the region.
The Museumsmeilenfest
This weekend, the Museumsmeilenfest will take place on Bonn's Museumsmeile. The five museums on the Museum Mile, including the Museum of Art and the Koenig Research Museum, offer an extensive programme for the whole family. In addition to special exhibitions, there will be guided tours, workshops and a stage programme. The light artist Kari Kola will literally provide a highlight with a 100-metre-high light sculpture. You can find the entire programme on the Museumsmeile website.
Where: Museumsmeile Bonn - Helmut-Kohl-Allee, 53113 Bonn, Germany.
When: Saturday, 4 June and Sunday 5 June: from 10 a.m.
Admission: Admission is free
Special tours of Bonn
Bonn offers many sights and can always be discovered anew. The Stattreisen association is offering various tours over the weekend that will allow those interested to get to know the federal city from a new perspective. Tickets are available here.
The various dates at a glance:
Querbeat - Randale & Freunde Festival
The Randale & Freunde Festival in the Rheinaue in Bonn will be a great event on Saturday. The Bonn band Querbeat will be on the big stage playing their good-mood hits and carnival classics. Before that, three other bands from different genres will perform and a DJ will play. Tickets and the programme are available here.
Where: Rheinaue Bonn - Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn
When: Saturday, 4 June: from 2 p.m.
Tickets: from 38 Euro
Open Garden Gates
At the Open Garden Gates weekend, private gardens all over the Rhineland will open their doors. Garden lovers or day trippers can visit green spots in the urban landscape that are otherwise hidden from the public. In Bonn, too, there are small as well as spacious gardens to view. An overview map of the gardens is available on the Open Garden Gates website.
When: Saturday, 4 June and Sunday, 5 June
Admission: Admission is free
Concerts on Grafenwerth Island
Over the Whitsun weekend, three concerts will take place on Grafenwerth Island in Bad Honnef. The programme starts with the concert Klassik auf der Insel by the Cologne Chamber Orchestra on Saturday, followed by harpist Andreas Vollenweider & Friends on Sunday. On Monday, rock icon Patti Smith and band will be on stage. The idyllic island provides a special backdrop for the events. Ticket prices vary depending on the artist.
Where: Grafenwerth Island - Grafenwerth, 53604 Bad Honnef, Germany.
When: Saturday, 4 June: 7.30 p.m., Sunday, 5 June and Monday, 6 June: 8 p.m.
Barefoot on the beach at Bikini Beach Bonn
The beach bar Bikini Beach creates a holiday atmosphere. Equipped with parasols, palm trees and sand, the bar is located near the Bonner Bogen directly on the Rhine. The event Barfuss am Strand invites you to dance and drink cocktails in a relaxed beach atmosphere. The internationally known producer and DJ Claptone, who always performs masked and whose identity is unknown, will be there.
Where: Bikini Beach Bonn - Karl-Duwe-Strasse 1, 53227 Bonn
When: Sunday, 5 June: from 3 p.m.
Tickets: from 20 Euro
Street Food Festival
At the BaseCamp Hostel in Bonn a Street-Food-Festival invites you to feast! A variety of food trucks and stalls will provide a varied menu with something for every taste. There will also be a programme for children and live music.
Where: BaseCamp Hostel Bonn - In der Raste 1, 53129 Bonn.
When: Saturday, 4 June and Sunday, 5 June: 12 noon to 10 p.m., Monday, 6 June:
12 noon to 7 p.m.
Tickets: from 3 Euro for the whole weekend
Rock am Ring
Germany's biggest music festival at the Nürburgring returns this weekend after a forced break from Corona. Around 80 bands and artists will perform on three stages. Among others, Green Day, Casper, Billy Talent, Volbeat and the ESC sensation Måneskin will be performing. More information on the lineup and how to get there can be found here.
Where: Nürburgring - Nürburg
When: Friday, 3 June to Sunday, 5 June
Tickets: from 110 Euro
Bonn Tango Festival
The 14th Bonn Tango Festival invites you to dance. The Beltango Quinteto and the Cuarteto Rotterdam will perform live classical tango and modern tango arrangements on several dance evenings in the Festsaal Sankt Adelheid. There will also be workshops and dance courses, for which you can find more information on the homepage of the Tango Festival. Tickets for the dance evenings are only available at the box office.
Where: Kulturzentrum Pützchen St. Adelheid - Adelheidisplatz 13, 53229 Bonn
When: Friday, 3 June to Sunday, 5 June: 8 pm (dance evenings)
Admission: from 29 Euro for the dance evenings
Beach festival in Niederkassel
In Niederkassel-Mondorf, directly on the Rhine, the beach festival will take place over the Whitsun weekend. The event has been going on for 75 years, but had to be suspended the last few years due to the Corona pandemic. This year there is a programme for young and old on the banks of the Rhine with a funfair, flea market and fireworks. The entire programme is available here.
Where: Rhine Promenade - Provinzialstraße, 53859 Niederkassel
When: Saturday, 4 June to Monday, 6 June: from 11 a.m.
Admission: Admission is free.
Concert series in Beuel
From Friday, musicians will once again be performing at the Telekom Campus in Beuel. Felix Jaehn, Tim Bendzko, Lugatti & 9ine, Schandmaul, Kasalla and Mo-Torres will be performing. A special highlight will be the Kölsche Abend with Miljö, the Klüngelknöpp, the Funky Marys and Lupo. All information and tickets are available here.
Where: Square in front of the Telekom head office, Beuel
When: From 3 to 19 June
(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)