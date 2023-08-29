Attractions in Germany Top spots for Phantasialand and Nürburgring
Region · Phantasialand and Nürburgring have been voted two of the most popular attractions in Germany. The Ahr Valley also made it into the top 100 in the survey by the German National Tourist Board.
Good news for tourism in the region: Phantasialand and Nürburgring are two of Germany’s most popular attractions. This was revealed in a survey by the German National Tourist Board. The association, which markets Germany as a travel destination on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology, contacted about 25,000 people from all over the world and asked them to name their favourite buildings or natural attractions.
The Phantasialand theme park in Brühl even made it onto the podium in the survey: in third place. More than two million people visited the park last year. This makes it one of the most popular amusement parks in not only in Germany but in the whole of Europe. And this even though the park itself, with an area of about twelve hectares, is on the smaller side. But despite its size, there are not only many rides for visitors to go on but also several themed worlds. The "Deep in Africa" theme world, however, has recently been the subject of repeated criticism. Experts accuse Phantasialand of promoting colonial views and racist images.
The Nürburgring in the Eifel came in fifth place. "You guys are amazing", the operators of the racetrack, which opened in 1927, told its fans on Facebook. The Nürburgring, whose Nordschleife is also known as the "Green Hell", is the longest permanent racetrack in the world. The Nordschleife is about 20 kilometres long, the Grand Prix circuit about five kilometres. The Nürburgring takes its name from Nürburg Castle, which towers over the municipality of the same name, a part of the municipality of Adenau. The entire area of the racetrack lies within the Adenau municipality, which in turn is part of the Ahrweiler district. Apart from motor sports, the music festival Rock am Ring is one of the annual highlights there. Just like Phantasialand, Nürburgring would benefit from positive headlines: Not too long ago, two people lost their lives during a test drive there.
The first place in the ranking went to a direct competitor of Phantasialand: Europa-Park in Rust, Baden-Württemberg. It is the most visited theme park in Germany, number three in Europe and even the most visited seasonal theme park in the world. Second place goes to the Miniaturwunderland (miniature wonderland) in Hamburg, fourth place to the town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber. Neuschwanstein Castle takes sixth place, Berlin seventh, the Black Forest eighth, Hamburg ninth and Therme Erding tenth.
The Top 100 includes other tourist attractions from the (extended) region. Aachen Cathedral, for example, ranks 23rd and the city of Aachen 28th. The 31st spot went simply to the Rhine. Another cathedral city takes 34th place: Cologne. The Eifel, home of the Nürburgring, comes in at 40th place, and the Ahr Valley is also represented in the Top 100, at number 93. In view of the flood that occurred there two years ago and caused 135 deaths and billions in damage, this is more than a respectable success. After all, the vote underlines the continuing beauty of the region, which is famous for its (red) wine.
Original article: Sven Westbrock
Translation: Jean Lennox