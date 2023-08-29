Attractions in Germany Top spots for Phantasialand and Nürburgring

The Nürburgring in the Eifel came in fifth place. "You guys are amazing", the operators of the racetrack, which opened in 1927, told its fans on Facebook. The Nürburgring, whose Nordschleife is also known as the "Green Hell", is the longest permanent racetrack in the world. The Nordschleife is about 20 kilometres long, the Grand Prix circuit about five kilometres. The Nürburgring takes its name from Nürburg Castle, which towers over the municipality of the same name, a part of the municipality of Adenau. The entire area of the racetrack lies within the Adenau municipality, which in turn is part of the Ahrweiler district. Apart from motor sports, the music festival Rock am Ring is one of the annual highlights there. Just like Phantasialand, Nürburgring would benefit from positive headlines: Not too long ago, two people lost their lives during a test drive there.