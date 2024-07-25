Extreme weather conditions in Bonn and the region Tornadoes, heavy rain and thunderstorms: How to behave correctly
Bonn · Thunderstorms can be accompanied by heavy rain, hail, squalls and dangerously close lightning strikes. Tornadoes are also occurring more and more frequently in our latitudes. We explain how to behave correctly in such weather.
When the weather in Bonn and the region becomes uncomfortable - or even dangerous - it is important to behave correctly: Thunderstorm-like developments with heavy rain, heavy gusts of wind of more than 100 kilometres per hour and hail can cause dangerous situations.
Thunderstorms are usually caused by warm and increasingly very humid air masses, which are often brought to North Rhine-Westphalia by a south-westerly current. The German Weather Service (DWD) and other weather services provide advance warning of impending thunderstorms and the associated hazardous situations. However, according to Bonn meteorologist Karsten Brandt, it is not possible to make precise forecasts due to the dynamic processes in a thunderstorm front, especially in the case of newly developing thunderstorm cells.
This is why weather experts like Brandt always advise people to be more cautious and not to underestimate the dangers when faced with the threat of dangerous weather conditions.
Here are a few tips on how to behave correctly:
Where to seek shelter during tornadoes?
Tornadoes are rotating funnel clouds that point towards the ground and can cause major damage depending on their strength. A distinctive feature of the weather phenomenon is a cloud trunk that protrudes downwards. If a tornado occurs, it is relatively safe to stay indoors, advises meteorologist Brandt, who runs the weather portal Donnerwetter.de. ‘In the case of tornadoes that we know of here, buildings can withstand them,’ says Brandt.
Anyone who is in a permanent building or can retreat there should go to the basement if possible, advises Andreas Friedrich, Tornado Officer of the German Weather Service. And there, far away from all doors and windows, preferably even in a windowless room. Because there you are safe from the debris that the tornado can whirl up and smash through windows, shutters and even garages with steel doors.
If you are travelling in open terrain and cannot avoid the tornado or reach a solid building, you should look for a hollow in the terrain. It is best to be as far away as possible from houses, trees and objects that the tornado can knock over and lift off. This is because they can become deadly projectiles. You should lie flat in the hollow with your face down.
However, the risk of a tornado occurring is low, says meteorologist Brandt. In Germany, there are 30 to 60 tornadoes a year in their weakest form. In Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district, a tornado occurs less frequently than every ten years. The probability of being involved in a road accident during heavy rain is much higher.
What should you do in thunderstorms and heavy rain?
Lightning strikes, flying objects and fallen trees - a storm brings with it many dangers. Weather expert Brandt warns against getting on your bike during thunderstorms. If necessary, you should only cycle short distances. Pedestrians should also be careful and avoid being outdoors if possible.
Drivers should never drive through tunnels or hollows where water collects during heavy rain. It is often impossible to estimate how badly the area is flooded. Even water levels of 40 to 50 centimetres can cause the engine to suck in water and damage the vehicle.
Also important in heavy rain: Residents should avoid basements. During the flood disaster in 2021, many people drowned in their basements because the water entered unexpectedly quickly. Due to the water pressure, doors and windows can often no longer be opened and people become trapped. Even at lower water levels, electrical systems in basements can be dangerous.
How do I protect my home?
During storms, residents should always make sure that windows and doors are closed. Roof windows in particular are often forgotten, which can lead to water damage. Homeowners should check whether backwater slabs and backwater valves are working. Sandbags and other elevations also help to keep rainwater away from patio doors and basement windows. Brandt also recommends taking a look at the regional heavy rainfall maps.
What should you do outdoors during thunderstorms?
According to the German Weather Service, more than two million lightning strikes are recorded in Germany every year. Most of these are so-called cloud flashes, which pose no danger. Ground lightning, on the other hand, which - as the name suggests - goes from the clouds into the earth and of which between 200,000 and 400,000 fall every year, can be very dangerous. After all, a lightning strike can reach a current of up to 40,000 amperes. For comparison: a standard socket outlet only has up to 16 amps.
‘Avoid the oaks, look for the beeches’ - this is an old saying about protection from thunderstorms. However, this should not be followed. Trees are always a potential danger, as lightning usually strikes the highest point in the neighbourhood - regardless of the type of tree. You should therefore stay away from tall trees as well as masts or similar.
Lying flat on the ground does not help either. Although a person lying on the ground offers little elevation, it provides a lot of surface area to attack. It is better to make yourself as small as possible: Put your feet together, squat down and hug your legs. If you have a bike with you, you should also park it and seek shelter a little further away, as the metal of the frame can also have an attractive effect.
If you are surprised by a storm while swimming, get out of the water! Lakes, outdoor swimming pools and other bodies of water are particularly dangerous when a thunderstorm starts, as water is a particularly good conductor of electricity.
What should you do in a building during a thunderstorm?
In principle, you are safe in permanent buildings. However, as lightning conductors are not mandatory for residential buildings in Germany, there are a few things to bear in mind. In houses without lightning protection, electrical appliances should be switched off or, even better, disconnected from the power supply, as they are easily damaged. If you want to be on the safe side and still use your appliances, you can install surge protection directly on the plug. Mobile electrical appliances can of course continue to be used without this fuse. However, you should not forget that in addition to the handset, there is also a telephone base or a router, which in turn are directly connected to the power supply and therefore more at risk.
What should you do in a car, train or aeroplane during a thunderstorm?
Cars, buses and trains offer protection from thunderstorms as they form a Faraday cage. As they are made of metal, just like aeroplanes, they conduct the energy of lightning - but not into the interior. As long as the windows are closed, nothing can happen.
Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel