Extreme weather conditions in Bonn and the region Tornadoes, heavy rain and thunderstorms: How to behave correctly

In principle, you are safe in permanent buildings. However, as lightning conductors are not mandatory for residential buildings in Germany, there are a few things to bear in mind. In houses without lightning protection, electrical appliances should be switched off or, even better, disconnected from the power supply, as they are easily damaged. If you want to be on the safe side and still use your appliances, you can install surge protection directly on the plug. Mobile electrical appliances can of course continue to be used without this fuse. However, you should not forget that in addition to the handset, there is also a telephone base or a router, which in turn are directly connected to the power supply and therefore more at risk.