14-day deadline : Tour operators must reimburse Coronavirus vouchers

You are entitled to a refund instead of a voucher for a trip you couldn’t take. Foto: dpa-tmn/Sebastian Kahnert

Düsseldorf A voucher instead of getting your money back: This is what consumers booking package tours that had to be cancelled because of the Coronavirus had let themselves in for. Vouchers that were not redeemed must now be paid out.

You are entitled to payment even if the validity of your so-called Coronavirus travel voucher has expired. This has been pointed out by the consumer advice centre NRW. They have also provided consumers with a sample letter that will speed up the process.

After the outbreak of the pandemic in spring 2020, tour operators could offer their customers vouchers instead of refunding package tours that had been cancelled or that the customer was not able to go on. This applied to any contracts concluded before 8 March 2020. The vouchers were state secured against bankruptcy of the tour operator and were valid until 31 December 2021.

"If the voucher has not been redeemed by then, the tour operator must refund any advance payments made within 14 days," explains Jan Philipp Stupnanek, expert for travel law at the consumer advice centre NRW. Consumers can use the sample letter to point out this obligation to tour operators. The consumer advice centre advises sending the letter by registered mail or fax.

