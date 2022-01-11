Carnival in Bonn : Town hall event and Weiberfastnachtszug in Beuel cancelled

Pictures from better days. The storming of the town hall in Beuel is cancelled this year. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Beuel After the Bonn Rose Monday procession, the carnivalists in Beuel are also cancelling their events. In addition to the storming of the town hall and the parade, the proclamation is also cancelled.

The Corona pandemic is also throwing a spanner in the works of the carnival in Beuel. As the City of Bonn announced on Monday, the Town Hall Storm and the Weiberfastnachtszug on 24 February have been cancelled. The online proclamation with Lord Mayor Katja Dörner was also cancelled, after the proclamation as a real life event in the Brückenforum had already been cancelled.

According to the city, the decision to cancel was taken by Ina Harder, the head of the district administration office, Ralf Birkner, and the procession leader, Ralf Reetmeyer, in consultation with the district mayor, Lara Mohn, and Lord Mayor Dörner. Dörner expressed her gratitude for the solidarity and responsibility of the carnivalists in the borough. "Fastelovend only works together - and so my respect goes to all those who, with this decision, are doing their bit to ensure that we get through the pandemic well and as quickly as possible," Dörner said.

Head maid Ina Harder expressed her regret at the decision: "For the second time we cannot proclaim our washer princess. This is a difficult decision for all of us, but there is no alternative.“

The Bonn Rose Monday procession had already been cancelled in the middle of last week.

