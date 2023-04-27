April 28-May 1 Toys2Masters and 1 May: Tips for the long weekend

Knowing tomorrow's great musicians today: For more than 25 years, Toys2Master has been bringing young artists to the stage. The young talents play concerts in the region, are coached in workshops in songwriting, social media and performance and can gain a foothold in the music scene. In this first round, the audience decides which acts move on to the quarter finals. The final will take place in October at the Harmonie. All information about the festival and the acts can be found here.