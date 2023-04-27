April 28-May 1 Toys2Masters and 1 May: Tips for the long weekend
Bonn/Region · Young musicians compete at Toys2Masters, 1 May is welcomed with music, dance and jewellery and some markets attract visitors. Our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
April comes to an end, May blossoms with colourfully decorated maypoles, dancing and music. Until then, the newcomer competition Toys2Master presents the artists of tomorrow, at the LVR Museum children ask themselves where their food actually comes from, and adults deal with socially relevant issues of digital change. A merry widow is also drawn to Bonn this weekend.
Toys2Masters: Basic Level
Knowing tomorrow's great musicians today: For more than 25 years, Toys2Master has been bringing young artists to the stage. The young talents play concerts in the region, are coached in workshops in songwriting, social media and performance and can gain a foothold in the music scene. In this first round, the audience decides which acts move on to the quarter finals. The final will take place in October at the Harmonie. All information about the festival and the acts can be found here.
Where: RPZ Bonn, Moltkestraße 41, 53173 Bonn, Germany.
When: Friday, 28 April to Monday, 1 May daily at 7 p.m. (also on 3, 4 and 5 May)
Admission: 5 Euro (advance booking at the participating acts), box office: 7 Euro
Art and antique markets in Bonn
Lovers of arts and crafts and antiques have three opportunities to discover new favourite pieces this weekend. From Friday to Monday, more than 100 craftsmen and women will present their wares at the 31st Arts and Crafts Market in Bonn. On Saturday and Sunday, the artists of the Bad Godesberger Kunstverein will also put their works on display. The Rhine Antique Market makes its way to Siegburg's Marktplatz on Sunday, bringing with it all sorts of antiquarian treasures.
- 31st Arts and Crafts Market Bonn: Friday, 28 April to Monday, 1 May, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day on Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
- Spring Art Market in the Glaskarree: Saturday, 29 April and Sunday, 30 April, 12 h to 18 h, Burgstraße 85, 53177 Bonn
- Antique Market Siegburg: Sunday, 30 April 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Marktplatz, 53721 Siegburg
„Mich dich ein/Get involved"
How open are Open Data and Open Government really? And how can ecological sustainability be practised in the digital space? The House of History once again invites you to the Open Space. Guests will be the members of the network "Code for Germany", who will present curious and social projects. All interested parties are invited to discuss, try out and participate.
Where: House of History, Willy-Brandt-Allee 14, 53113 Bonn, Germany.
When: Sunday, 30 April, 1 to 4 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
The Merry Widow at the Bonn Opera
Germany, 1904: Farmers demand better protection against foreign competition, an international women's congress meets in Berlin, Rosa Luxemburg is sentenced to prison for lèse majesté and Franz Lehár completes his famous operetta score. "The Merry Widow" presents a strong woman who holds the strings in this erotically charged operetta. Tickets are available here.
Where: Bonn Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn.
When: Friday, 28 April, 7.30 p.m. and Sunday, 30 April, 6 p.m.
Admission: from 42.10 Euro
Workshop: Where does our food actually come from?
Food comes from the supermarket or by delivery service. And before that? In this workshop, children (aged six to twelve) learn to garden, keep a garden diary and discover their new favourite fruit and vegetables. The young gardeners spend one of the total of three connected workshop days at the LVR Museum and discover that the topics of sustainability and environmental destruction were already relevant in the Stone Age.
Where: Green Play City Garden, An der Schwarzen Brücke, 53121 Bonn and LVR State Museum, Colmantstraße 14 - 16, 53115 Bonn.
When: Saturday, 29 April, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (also 13 and 27 May)
Participation fee: free of charge
Registration: by phone at 0228 / 2070351 or by email to info.landesmuseum-bonn@lvr.de.
Events on May 1
Maypoles, witch fires and Labour Day: the night of 1 May has always held various traditions and celebrations in store. The Botanical Garden provides information on seasonal plant highlights, numerous clubs and event organisers call for dancing and the spa gardens in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler usher in May with plenty of music and May punch.
May Day Guided Tour in the Botanical Garden: Monday, 1 May 3 to 4 p.m., 5 Euro (reduced rate 3 Euro)
Tanz in den Mai: An overview of all dance events and parties can be found here.
MaiPark: Monday, 1 May from 10 a.m., Oberstraße 8, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-
Ahrweiler
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)