End of compulsory masks outdoors : Traders in Bonn's city centre hope for light at the end of the tunnel

The compulsory wearing of masks is behind us for the time being: in the city centre, as here on Münsterplatz, Bonn residents can once again spend time without mouth and nose protection. Foto: Marco Rauch

Bonn The end of the carnival days also marks the end of the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors in Bonn's city centre. What do passers-by say about the abolition of the protective measure? And what do vendors in the city centre and the City Marketing think about it?

Since the beginning of the Christmas market in November last year, masks have once again been compulsory outdoors in Bonn's city centre. Or rather: prevailed. Because it came to an end with the carnival days on Ash Wednesday. Not all the signs have been removed yet. But it is no longer an offence to be out and about without a mask. While the mask requirement still applies in shops, it has also been lifted in open-air queues.

"Signs were often ambiguous"

The General-Anzeiger did not find any opponents of the repeal in the city centre on Wednesday: "Wearing masks outdoors is not necessary," thinks Bonn passer-by Agnes von Schröter. Although she finds masks useful in principle, they are usually superfluous in the city centre. "Even before the repeal, you didn't always know exactly where you had to wear them. The signs were often ambiguous," she complains. At outdoor events like carnival, however, the mask requirement made sense.

Andrea Jahnke, a passer-by, also thinks that a general obligation to wear a mask outdoors makes less sense. "Personally, it always depends on the situation whether I wear the mask. You don't need it if you have enough distance," she says. In a queue, on the other hand, she feels more comfortable wearing a mask. Moreover, it always depends on how busy the city centre is at the moment. "Saturdays are often very busy, so I put on the mask. But I think everyone should decide for themselves."

Hurdle for buying a snack

For Rolf Kleefuß, who enjoyed the sun on Münsterplatz without a mask on Wednesday, the lifting of the mask requirement also makes sense: "I find it very pleasant outside without a mask. For indoors, on the other hand, I think it's good that it's being retained," he says. Thomas Gouvel, a passer-by, shares the same opinion, saying he "never felt uncomfortable outside without a mask".

In general, it was noticeable over the last few weeks that fewer and fewer people were complying with the obligation. Despite the lifting of the obligation, however, some people could still be seen wearing masks outside in the city centre on Wednesday. Two food vendors from the restaurant chain "Nordsee" and a crêpes stand near the main station have also not yet noticed a big difference in the number of customers. Nevertheless, the lifting of the mask requirement benefits them, as it was a hurdle for many when buying food.

"Every relaxation helps the trade"

In general, according to Karina Kröber, chairwoman of the City-Marketing Bonn association, the abolition of the rule is "a big step forward for Bonn's city centre. Every sensible relaxation of the rules helps the trade." The lifting of the mask requirement is one such reasonable rule, she said. "Many scientists have said that a mask requirement is no longer necessary outdoors. But indoors, I still think it is necessary and right," Kröber continued.

She said that although she had understood over the carnival days and in view of the peace demonstrations that mouth-nose protection was once again compulsory, now it can be dispensed with. "You also notice that people enjoy it without masks, especially now with the nice weather," remarks the association chairwoman. She now hopes that this was also the last phase of compulsory masks outdoors.